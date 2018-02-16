RFI in 15 languages

 

France's 'stolen children' return to Réunion island
In December 2017, Maryse, Marlène et Valérie (2nd, 3rd and 8th from left) returned to Réunion in search of their biological family
 
Economy
Renault Economy Car industry

Renault achieves record €58.8 billion in sales

By
media Renault-Nissan Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn Eric Piermont/AFP

French auto giant Renault said on Friday that it enjoyed a record year in 2017 in sales and net profit, a day after handing its chief executive Carlos Ghosn another four years in charge.

Renault announced that in 2017 its net profit soared 50 percent to a record 5.1 billion euros.

Sales at the group, which includes the low-cost Dacia brand, rose by 14.7 percent to 58.8 billion euros, benefitting from the integration from the Russian brand Lada into its accounts.

"2017 was another record year for Group Renault," chief executive Carlos Ghosn said in a company statement.

"The commercial and financial results are the outcome of our strategy deployed over the past years and the efforts of all the group's employees".

Sales by volume rose by 8.5 percent to 3.76 million vehicles.

For 2018 the company is targeting maintaining its operating margin of more than 6 percent of revenue and increasing sales.

On Thursday, the company's board backed giving Ghosn a new four-year term as chief executive with a 30 percent pay cut in line with government demands.

The Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese origin has led Renault since 2005, after having saved Renault's alliance partner Nissan from near bankruptcy in 1999.

Ghosn earned the nickname 'Le Cost Killer' for his aggressive restructuring, but under his stewardship the entire Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance took the mantle of top-selling carmaker last year with 10.6 million vehicles worldwide.

