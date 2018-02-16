French Press Review 16 February 2018

Is Karl Marx on the comeback trail? The threat to French railways. New tests for French adolescents. A thoroughly modern couple in the Elysée palace. These are some of the subjects in the French press today.

Truth be told, France's communist daily l'Humanité is seldom much fun.

More often than not, it is moaning about some or other perceived injustice in French society.

On inside pages today it's the usual fare: Page three "A new rail battle with Macron", page four "Spinetta report, disaster scenario for rail".

That's a reference to a study which suggests the privatisation of France's extensive rail network, the SNCF.

L'Humanité is against the idea; saying it would be a "catastrophe." Among other objections it points to the lamentable state of the UK's railways since they were denationalised.

Marx down with the kids

However, there's a slight change of mood this morning, with a cover story that certainly catches the eye and raises a smile.

Beneath the headline "Le nouvel élan" - which can translate as "the new momentum" or maybe "a second coming" - is an artist's impression of old misery-guts Karl Marx clad in jeans, T-shirt and trainers, arms akimbo, air born on a skateboard.

No! I did not make that up.

It is the bicentennial of the old boy's birth and l'Humanité is heartened that its poster boy is attracting new, younger followers.

Among other plaudits, the paper argues that Marxist methodology offers solutions to the earth ecological crisis.

Let's hope it's more successful than the Russian or Chinese systems during Soviet and Maoist rule.

I confess that I have Marxist leanings myself; tendency Groucho.

Getting French railways back on track

Catholic Daily La Croix also devotes its editorial to the future of French railways.

It consider the rail system a jewel in the French crown - I paraphrase here - the most reliable, least polluting mode of mass transit.

La Croix, which is seldom vehement in its opinions, makes the point that the railways are an essential public service. They should not be allowed to slide deeper into indebtedness year after year. It suggest a one-off subsidy to pull it out of the red.

Bac to the future

Le Monde's lede story is about proposed changes to the baccalauréat - the make-or-break exam for French high school students.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has presented his plans for revising the exam, the paper reports.

From 2021 there will be four final exams, plus one on the French language, with a choice of specialised subjects and an "oral" session, known as a "viva voce" when I was a student, in the Stone Age.

Continuous monitoring will account for 40 percent of the marking with periodic assesments through mini-exams.

The goal is said to be to make the Bac, as it's popularly known, not a culmination of study, not a "full stop" as it were, but a bridge between high school and university.

Le Monde believes it is a necessary modernisation of an exam introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte more than 200 years ago

In spite of spending as much on secondary schooling as other OECD countries, France has seen its results tumble down the league tables in recent years. For example, an international study of reading ability published last year put French adolescents in 34th place.

That said, not everyone approves of the changes which will mean no literature or history for science students and no science for those who opt for the humanities.

The good news, perhaps, is that there will still be a paper in philosophy. Which remains a passion for many in what may be the only country on earth with a monthly magazine devoted to the study of the fundamental nature of knowledge, reality, and existence. I think, therefore I am, so to speak.

Thoroughly modern Brigitte

Le Figaro looks at how Brigitte Macron, the French president's wife, is putting her stamp on the Elysée Palace, their official residence.

"Culture fascinates her and she does not hide it," the right-wing paper says. "Since her arrival at the palace, the first lady has established a style of her own. Bringing an extra touch of modernity and glamour."

Evidently, the paper likes what it's seen.

"With the president," the paper says "Brigitte Macron wants to embody a modern couple, a friend of artists, at home in museums or at the theatre as in life."

One wonders which inhabitants of the Elysée wanted to embody an old-fashioned couple - Charles and Yvonne De Gaulle perhaps ?

Oddly enough, the paper's fawning piece appears soon after Madame Macron's husband evicted the press corps from the Elysée palace where they have occupied a room provided by successive presidents of the republic for four decades.

I guess the story was commissioned before journos were shown the door.