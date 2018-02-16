French Press Review 16 February 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
France's 'stolen children' return to Réunion island
In December 2017, Maryse, Marlène et Valérie (2nd, 3rd and 8th from left) returned to Réunion in search of their biological family
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt3: Integrating Kosovo's minorities
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt2: Digital entrepreneurs could solve Kosovo's recognition …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French Press Review 16 February 2018

By
media

Is Karl Marx on the comeback trail? The threat to French railways. New tests for French adolescents. A thoroughly modern couple in the Elysée palace. These are some of the subjects in the French press today.

Truth be told, France's communist daily l'Humanité is seldom much fun.

More often than not, it is moaning about some or other perceived injustice in French society.

On inside pages today it's the usual fare: Page three "A new rail battle with Macron", page four "Spinetta report, disaster scenario for rail".

That's a reference to a study which suggests the privatisation of France's extensive rail network, the SNCF.

L'Humanité is against the idea; saying it would be a "catastrophe." Among other objections it points to the lamentable state of the UK's railways since they were denationalised.

Marx down with the kids

However, there's a slight change of mood this morning, with a cover story that certainly catches the eye and raises a smile.

Beneath the headline "Le nouvel élan" - which can translate as "the new momentum" or maybe "a second coming" - is an artist's impression of old misery-guts Karl Marx clad in jeans, T-shirt and trainers, arms akimbo, air born on a skateboard.

No! I did not make that up.

It is the bicentennial of the old boy's birth and l'Humanité is heartened that its poster boy is attracting new, younger followers.

Among other plaudits, the paper argues that Marxist methodology offers solutions to the earth ecological crisis.

Let's hope it's more successful than the Russian or Chinese systems during Soviet and Maoist rule.

I confess that I have Marxist leanings myself; tendency Groucho.

Getting French railways back on track

Catholic Daily La Croix also devotes its editorial to the future of French railways.

It consider the rail system a jewel in the French crown - I paraphrase here - the most reliable, least polluting mode of mass transit.

La Croix, which is seldom vehement in its opinions, makes the point that the railways are an essential public service. They should not be allowed to slide deeper into indebtedness year after year. It suggest a one-off subsidy to pull it out of the red.

Bac to the future

Le Monde's lede story is about proposed changes to the baccalauréat - the make-or-break exam for French high school students.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has presented his plans for revising the exam, the paper reports.

From 2021 there will be four final exams, plus one on the French language, with a choice of specialised subjects and an "oral" session, known as a "viva voce" when I was a student, in the Stone Age.

Continuous monitoring will account for 40 percent of the marking with periodic assesments through mini-exams.

The goal is said to be to make the Bac, as it's popularly known, not a culmination of study, not a "full stop" as it were, but a bridge between high school and university.

Le Monde believes it is a necessary modernisation of an exam introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte more than 200 years ago

In spite of spending as much on secondary schooling as other OECD countries, France has seen its results tumble down the league tables in recent years. For example, an international study of reading ability published last year put French adolescents in 34th place.

That said, not everyone approves of the changes which will mean no literature or history for science students and no science for those who opt for the humanities.

The good news, perhaps, is that there will still be a paper in philosophy. Which remains a passion for many in what may be the only country on earth with a monthly magazine devoted to the study of the fundamental nature of knowledge, reality, and existence. I think, therefore I am, so to speak.

Thoroughly modern Brigitte

Le Figaro looks at how Brigitte Macron, the French president's wife, is putting her stamp on the Elysée Palace, their official residence.

"Culture fascinates her and she does not hide it," the right-wing paper says. "Since her arrival at the palace, the first lady has established a style of her own. Bringing an extra touch of modernity and glamour."

Evidently, the paper likes what it's seen.

"With the president," the paper says "Brigitte Macron wants to embody a modern couple, a friend of artists, at home in museums or at the theatre as in life."

One wonders which inhabitants of the Elysée wanted to embody an old-fashioned couple - Charles and Yvonne De Gaulle perhaps ?

Oddly enough, the paper's fawning piece appears soon after Madame Macron's husband evicted the press corps from the Elysée palace where they have occupied a room provided by successive presidents of the republic for four decades.

I guess the story was commissioned before journos were shown the door.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.