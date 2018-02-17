French Press Review 17 February 2018

Both Liberation and Le Monde lead their weekend editions with the results of a study that should concern a majority of us. And there's also a look at the disorder South Africa's new leader has inherited from Jacob Zuma.

The study, conducted in France between 2009 and 2017 and involving 100,000 people, concluded that ultra-processed foods favour cancer.

A statistical link has been established between cancer and consumption of chocolate bars, cooked, ready-to-eat dishes and sugary drinks.

According to the study, a 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food consumption increases the risk of cancer by 12 per cent.

However, as Liberation points out, this survey offers only a first observation and other factors such as smoking, drinking alcohol and low physical activity may come into play.

Ramaphosa's challenges

Le Monde carries an analytical piece on the challenges facing Cyril Ramaphosa. The daily terms his election as South African president a poisoned coronation.

The article points out that the new leaer is at the helm of an immense disorder, with the mission of resolving a mountain of contradictions.

With the general elections due in April 2019, Ramaphosa, the paper notes, has only one year to firmly take control of the party, to impose reforms that can convince the country that the African National Congress (ANC) has changed and that the party works for the collective good.

At home, Ramaphosa has to create an effective policy to combat unemployment, degradation of public services, corruption of local officials and insecurity. And he also has to convince the rest of the world that investors can once again consider South Africa a safe and promising country.