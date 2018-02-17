French Press Review 17 February 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The footballer president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
  • media
    Global Focus
    Volunteer doctors care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French Press Review 17 February 2018

By
media

Both Liberation and Le Monde lead their weekend editions with the results of a study that should concern a majority of us. And there's also a look at the disorder South Africa's new leader has inherited from Jacob Zuma.

The study, conducted in France between 2009 and 2017 and involving 100,000 people, concluded that ultra-processed foods favour cancer.

A statistical link has been established between cancer and consumption of chocolate bars, cooked, ready-to-eat dishes and sugary drinks.

According to the study, a 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food consumption increases the risk of cancer by 12 per cent.

However, as Liberation points out, this survey offers only a first observation and other factors such as smoking, drinking alcohol and low physical activity may come into play.

Ramaphosa's challenges

Le Monde carries an analytical piece on the challenges facing Cyril Ramaphosa. The daily terms his election as South African president a poisoned coronation.

The article points out that the new leaer is at the helm of an immense disorder, with the mission of resolving a mountain of contradictions.

With the general elections due in April 2019, Ramaphosa, the paper notes, has only one year to firmly take control of the party, to impose reforms that can convince the country that the African National Congress (ANC) has changed and that the party works for the collective good.

At home, Ramaphosa has to create an effective policy to combat unemployment, degradation of public services, corruption of local officials and insecurity. And he also has to convince the rest of the world that investors can once again consider South Africa a safe and promising country.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.