International report
Senegal: Clothing swap helps women in prison
France
Alps Natural disasters France

French Alps avalanche kills father, 11-year-old daughter

By
media The father and his daughter were found in a hollow surrounded by cliffs in the Pisaillas glacier area of Val d’Isère. Charlie Hasselhoff/CC/Flickr

A father, 43, and his 11-year-old daughter died on Sunday when an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps.

They said the pair hailing from the Paris region had been skiing on a slope in the Pisaillas glacier area of the Val d'Isère resort that had been closed because of the avalanche risk.

They were found in a hollow surrounded by cliffs at an altitude of around 2,930 metres in the early afternoon on Sunday.

The exact circumstances of the accident were not yet known, and prosecutors in nearby Albertville have opened an investigation.

A cross-country skier was also killed in the region on Sunday in an off-piste area near the Giettaz-en-Aravis ski resort.

