French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil set for Panthéon burial

Simone Veil, who died last year aged 89, will receive the rare honour of a burial on 1 July at the Panthéon in Paris.

Veil will become only the fifth woman to be buried in the Paris monument, a mausoleum containing the remains of distinguished French citizens

She will join Polish-born French scientist Marie Curie; two French Resistance members who were deported to Germany, Geneviève de Gaulle-Anthonioz and Germaine Tillion; and Sophie Berthelot, who was buried alongside her chemist husband Marcellin Berthelot.

Veil was deported to Auschwitz in 1944 while still a teenager.

She survived the concentration camps that claimed the lives of her mother, father and brother, and went on to become a crusader for women's rights and European reconciliation.

Her biggest political achievement was pushing through a law to legalise abortion in France in 1974 in the face of fierce opposition.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at her funeral last year he had decided to honour her with a place in the Panthéon to show "the immense gratitude of the French people to one of its most loved children."

France's National Monuments Centre said on Monday that Veil's body would spend the night of 30 June under the watch of the Republican Guard before being deposited in the Pantheon's crypt in a ceremony to be broadcast live on television the following day.

Among the other luminaries buried there are writers Voltaire, Victor Hugo and Emile Zola.