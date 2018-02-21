RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
Victims of the mudslide gather in a queue at an internally displaced persons camp in Regent, Sierra Leone on 21 August, 2017
 
France
Strike Air France-KLM Transport

Air France strike will affect 50% of long-haul flights

By
media Air France expects to maintain 75 percent of its scheduled service on 22 february, 2018. Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Half of Air France's long-haul flights out of Paris 22nd of February will be cancelled due to a strike by pilots, cabin crew and ground staff, the carrier said.

The airline said on Wednesday it expected to maintain 75 percent of its scheduled service but only 50 percent of its long-haul flights and advised travellers to postpone their trips until 27 February at no extra cost.

The staff are demanding a six percent across-the-board pay increase.

Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two instalments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".

The Air France-KLM group posted a 42 percent increase in its operating profit to 1.49 billion euros in 2017.

