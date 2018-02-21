Air France strike will affect 50% of long-haul flights

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Air France expects to maintain 75 percent of its scheduled service on 22 february, 2018.
Reuters/Stephane Mahe
Half of Air France's long-haul flights out of Paris 22nd of February will be cancelled due to a strike by pilots, cabin crew and ground staff, the carrier said.
The airline said on Wednesday it expected to maintain 75 percent of its scheduled service but only 50 percent of its long-haul flights and advised travellers to postpone their trips until 27 February at no extra cost.
The staff are demanding a six percent across-the-board pay increase.
Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two instalments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".
The Air France-KLM group posted a 42 percent increase in its operating profit to 1.49 billion euros in 2017.