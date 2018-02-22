Paris tourism rebounds, recovers from terrorist attacks

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
An aerial view shows the Eiffel Tower, the Seine River and the Paris skyline
Reuters/Philippe Wojazer
After two years during which Paris was scarred by terror attacks, tourists returned to the French capital in record numbers in 2017, hotel booking figures showed on Thursday.
Hotels in the Paris area received 2.9 million more foreign and French visitors compared to 2016. An increase of 9.5 percent that added 1.6 billion euros to the sector's coffers, the tourism committee for the Paris region said.