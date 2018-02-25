French weekly magazines review 25 February 2018

We begin with the fdispute which has broken out in the family of French rock legend Johnny Hallyday. Le Point managed to lay hands on the hand-written will in which Johnny left everything to his fourth wife Laeticia, 32 years his junior, leaving out his biological children Laura Smet and David Hallyday.

According to the weekly, Johnny's two siblings have launched an urgent appeal at a court in Nanterre, to the west of Paris, to get access to the rock star’s planned posthumous album project, as well as the freezing of his real estate holdings, which include several luxury villas, ahead of a hearing scheduled for March 15.

L'Express says the psychodrama of inheritance, is not the preserve of the jet-set alone. It argues that if the French are so passionate about the money tearing the Hallyday family apart, is because they themselves, with their old, new and one-parent families as well as changing inheritance laws, are potential victims of money which the magazine described as a thorn in flesh.

This week's l'Express also investigates the worsening conditions of Christians in central Mali, where it claims they are being subjected to threats from Jihadi groups. Christians make up 2.5 percent of Mali's 18 million inhabitants, according to official statistics.

The publication says the situation is particularly critical in the Mopti region where more than half a dozen anti-Christian incidents were recorded over the last year, including the disruption of church services and threats against priests.

L'Express reports that security officials have identified a group known as Katiba led by radical preacher Hamadoun Koufa as the masterminds of the hate campaign against Mali's Christians.

The French New Observer l'Obs explores what it calls the systematic stalking of illegal immigrants in the United States where detention centers are overcrowded with so-called "dreamers" facing expulsion.

The publication says there are 11 million undocumented foreigners living in the United States on top of 44.8 million others born abroad but who have acquired US citizenship.

The magazine accuses US President Donald Trump of trying to destroy 50 years of multi culturalism under the pretext of giving America back to its people. L'Obs wonders if this may be the end of the American dream.

Le Canard Enchaîné pokes fun at the French employment agency following the sudden disappearance from its website of a job it put up.

The weekly says the job description had to do with luring away undocumented imprisoned migrants in the northern city of Lille. LE Canard says it found out that the vacancy which reportedly corresponds to the needs of the Northern department was pulled down after phone calls denouncing the dirty and unethical nature of the job description.

Technology may be making huge strides in transforming peoples’ lives. But there is one invention which Le Canard Enchaîné has discovered to be putting the lives of spies at risk. It's the Global Positioning System widely known and GPS an application installed on smartphones

The satirical weekly says that the free and simple application priced by jogging enthusiasts makes it possible to track down intelligence agents, after an Australian student used it to localize French and American army bases.

According to Le Canard once the identity of the jogger is established the application known as Strava could lead users of the internet to more confidential information about the people they are tracking down -from their e-mail addresses, their homes and details of their family members right up to places where they go on assignment.

The publication satirizes about the goose bumps the application is causing to the French intelligence services whose activities and bases around the world must remain a top secret.