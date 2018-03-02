RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Press review

French press review 2 March 2018

By
media

Who is to blame for the traffic mess resulting from the deep freeze? Is Paris already in a post-Hidalgo mindset?

The papers are all about the heavy snowfall and deep freeze that gripped France leaving most of the country’s roads blocked, and thousands of drivers stranded on Wednesday and through Thursday.

Le Parisien reports that up to 17 of France's 95 mainland Departments are still under orange alert due to the heavy snowfall and black ice with parts of the north and east of the country set to remain under threat from light rain, a blanket of snow, strong winds and slippery roads.

La Nouvelle République du Centre Ouest says it is not just in France alone that horrible weather is blowing in all directions. This is a winter which has defied all familiar statistics, it says.

Le Midi libre says it is outrageous to think that measures put in place to deal with the emergency were not up to the task. The paper calls for sanctions to be metted out against those responsible for the failures arguing that the situation would have been worse without the exceptional gestures of solidarity from ordinary citizens.

La Presse de la Manche turns it anger at truckers who ignored the bad weather alert issued by the authorities and took to the motorways under the pretext that there were no check points mounted to stop them.

That's the reality of French politics today, argues the regional publication. The la Manche paper wonders why at a time of heightened alert against terror, Gendarmes and policemen should be assigned on highways to block slippery roads from being used by drivers who do not listen to basic safety information.

Elsewhere, is Paris already in a post-Hidalgo mindset? That's the question askedx by Le Figaro as the French capital struggles with  traffic jams, garbage collection problems and bad governance in the paper's own words.

According to the right-win newspaper, Anne Hidalgo's record at the head of the French capital is the topic of harsh criticism, including from some inside her leftist base who are sharpening their teeth to challenge her in the next council elections scheduled in 2020.

Le Figaro says Hidalgo must pay the price for her authoritarian and obstinate ways and for her open hostility to dialogue and compromise.

L'Opinion blames a stack of reckless development projects for the crash of her popularity rating from 67 percent in 2015 to just 32 percent in 2018. In the paper's view once considered as divisive she has become even more sectarian.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday's general elections in Italy, La Croix warns about a worst case scenario which could happen, possible victory for a four-party right-wing grouping set up by 81 year-old Silvio Berlusconi, prevented from being a candidate because of a fraud conviction.

The parties have won support with its hardline proposals on immigration, including a promise to deport 600,000 "irregular" migrants. Yet, the Catholic daily says it is counting on the good people of Italy not to allow the worst to happen. Italy, La Croix argues, needs the solidarity of Europeans to continue displaying the warmth and joviality which makes the Mediterranean nation admired by many around the world.

 
