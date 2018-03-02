At least four dead in French Alps avalanche

At least four skiers were killed on Friday in an avalanche in the French Alps, police said.

Another person has been injured and one more is missing after the avalanche in the area around Entraunes in the southern Alps near France's border with Italy, national police said on Twitter.

Georges-François Leclerc, chief of the Alpes-Maritimes region, said the avalanche had swept away people who were skiing off-piste near the Mercantour National Park.

A rescue operation was under way.

The avalanche is the deadliest to hit France this winter after an avalanche in the Pyrenees mountains on 15 February that killed three skiers.

A total of 16 people have died since France's ski season began in November, and 11 others have been injured.

The French Alps have experienced heavy snowfall since the start of the week, as a blast of icy weather from Siberia -- dubbed "the Beast from the East" -- engulfs Europe.