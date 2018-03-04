Police and protesters clash at French nuclear waste site

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Saturday's rally began calmly with a march of about 300 people, according to police, as demonstrators held meetings and debates.
But during the afternoon a group of protesters, many wearing masks, headed for Lejuc wood, where scuffles broke out with police.
Bure was chosen in 1998 to house a laboratory, 500 meters underground, in preparation for the burial of the most radioactive or long-lasting nuclear waste in France. As yet, no radioactive waste is on the site.