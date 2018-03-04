French weekly magazines review 4 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra Leone?
People walk past general election posters for Sierra Leone's presidential candidates on 3 March, 2018 in Freetown.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French weekly magazines review 4 March 2018

By
media French weekly magazines DR

Rights groups worry about fate of thousands of young Africa migrants under new French draft bill, And missing African Mona Liza is recovered and auctioned in London.

We begin with a spotlight on South Africa in this week's Marianne as it assesses the new deal promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse close to a decade of corruption that marked the Jacob Zuma era.

The left-leaning magazine explores what it describes as the slow drift of Nelson Mandela's African National Congress party into a movement eaten up by corruption.

Marianne claims that the ANC which has been in power for more than 20 years has turned the country into a society in decay marked by deep ideological rifts, and an unprecedented economic crisis with more than 27 percent unemployment rate.

According to the magazine the spread of poverty and violence, which had been contained in the past has led to a campaign of xenophobia against thousands of Africans immigrants living and working in the country.

Marianne casts doubt on Ramaphosa's capacity to crackdown on graft, turn the economy around and restore waning confidence in the ANC before the next 2019 general elections which the great old party isn't certain to win.

The new French Observer l'Obs investigates a tragedy which it believes could have been averted, as President Emmanuel Macron remains under fire from rights groups opposed to a new immigration bill to be tabled in Parliament in April), that could lead to thousands of extra deportations.

It's the ordeal of a young undocumented Malian immigrant who jump on the path of a fast speed train in a Paris suburb just before Christmas.  His name was Kantra Doucouré and was aged 16 when he arrived France after a perilous journey from his village across Algeria, Libya and then Italy, recalls the publication.

L'Obs says it was able to trace the teenager's life from the Gard department where he entered France in 2016, the trauma of life without a job, the long wait for a judgment on his asylum status and the fear of expulsion, right up to his suicide in Paris a year later.

According to l'Obs, Kantra is one of some 15000 under aged and isolated migrants who are hiding in horrendous conditions in France as they are desperate to avoid arrest and deportation by police in a country gripped by fear of being "swamped" by foreigners from Africa.

And talking about migrants, le Point profiles a French priest who it claims has become the “conscience director” of everybody in Paris  illegal immigrants and the jet set alike. He is Monsignor Benoist de Sinety, who officiated at rock star Johnny Hallyday's gigantic official funeral service on the 9th of December last year at La Madeleine Cathedral in the centre of Paris.

According to le Point, the 49 year-old “colossus”, whose sermon was a blend of some of Johnny's finest lyrics and verses from the Book of Saint Paint has since become superstar himself. It claims that his sermon about the “unending void procured by objects of this world and hope”, was watched by an estimated 15 million television audience, including three Presidents.

Reverend Father de Sinety speaks heartily to the weekly, about the lessons he learnt while serving as a priest in the predominantly migrants’ district of Clignancourt in down town Paris, adding that the celebrities who shook his hand at Johnny's funeral are just like the same brothers and sisters he communes with every Sunday. 

There is a short article in this week's l'Express about the Nigerian Mona Liza which caught my eye.  The magazine reports that one of three missing portraits of Princess Adetutu painted in 1974 by the Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu has been discovered in London and was sold at an auction for 250,000 euros on February 28 this year.

L’Express says the buyer plans to take it to Lagos so that local buyers can realize Nigerian dreams of bringing the painting, copies of which can be found in the living rooms of most Nigerians, back home.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.