French weekly magazines review 4 March 2018

Rights groups worry about fate of thousands of young Africa migrants under new French draft bill, And missing African Mona Liza is recovered and auctioned in London.

We begin with a spotlight on South Africa in this week's Marianne as it assesses the new deal promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse close to a decade of corruption that marked the Jacob Zuma era.

The left-leaning magazine explores what it describes as the slow drift of Nelson Mandela's African National Congress party into a movement eaten up by corruption.

Marianne claims that the ANC which has been in power for more than 20 years has turned the country into a society in decay marked by deep ideological rifts, and an unprecedented economic crisis with more than 27 percent unemployment rate.

According to the magazine the spread of poverty and violence, which had been contained in the past has led to a campaign of xenophobia against thousands of Africans immigrants living and working in the country.

Marianne casts doubt on Ramaphosa's capacity to crackdown on graft, turn the economy around and restore waning confidence in the ANC before the next 2019 general elections which the great old party isn't certain to win.

The new French Observer l'Obs investigates a tragedy which it believes could have been averted, as President Emmanuel Macron remains under fire from rights groups opposed to a new immigration bill to be tabled in Parliament in April), that could lead to thousands of extra deportations.

It's the ordeal of a young undocumented Malian immigrant who jump on the path of a fast speed train in a Paris suburb just before Christmas. His name was Kantra Doucouré and was aged 16 when he arrived France after a perilous journey from his village across Algeria, Libya and then Italy, recalls the publication.

L'Obs says it was able to trace the teenager's life from the Gard department where he entered France in 2016, the trauma of life without a job, the long wait for a judgment on his asylum status and the fear of expulsion, right up to his suicide in Paris a year later.

According to l'Obs, Kantra is one of some 15000 under aged and isolated migrants who are hiding in horrendous conditions in France as they are desperate to avoid arrest and deportation by police in a country gripped by fear of being "swamped" by foreigners from Africa.

And talking about migrants, le Point profiles a French priest who it claims has become the “conscience director” of everybody in Paris illegal immigrants and the jet set alike. He is Monsignor Benoist de Sinety, who officiated at rock star Johnny Hallyday's gigantic official funeral service on the 9th of December last year at La Madeleine Cathedral in the centre of Paris.

According to le Point, the 49 year-old “colossus”, whose sermon was a blend of some of Johnny's finest lyrics and verses from the Book of Saint Paint has since become superstar himself. It claims that his sermon about the “unending void procured by objects of this world and hope”, was watched by an estimated 15 million television audience, including three Presidents.

Reverend Father de Sinety speaks heartily to the weekly, about the lessons he learnt while serving as a priest in the predominantly migrants’ district of Clignancourt in down town Paris, adding that the celebrities who shook his hand at Johnny's funeral are just like the same brothers and sisters he communes with every Sunday.

There is a short article in this week's l'Express about the Nigerian Mona Liza which caught my eye. The magazine reports that one of three missing portraits of Princess Adetutu painted in 1974 by the Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu has been discovered in London and was sold at an auction for 250,000 euros on February 28 this year.

L’Express says the buyer plans to take it to Lagos so that local buyers can realize Nigerian dreams of bringing the painting, copies of which can be found in the living rooms of most Nigerians, back home.