Alleged 'anarchist cell' goes on trial over 2008 French rail sabotage accusations

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Exploring South African photography at the Paris Pompidou Centre
David Goldblatt :
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Culture in France
    Exploring South African photography at the Paris Pompidou Centre
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France TGV train

Alleged 'anarchist cell' goes on trial over 2008 French rail sabotage accusations

By
media Tarnac A picture taken on March 8, 2018 shows the exit sign for the village of Tarnac. Pascal Lachenaud, AFP

Ten years after their arrests in a politically charged case that prompted accusations of police overreach, eight members of an alleged "anarchist cell" will go on trial in France on Tuesday over claims of sabotaging high-speed train lines.

The "Tarnac group", named after the village near their communal living compound in central France, has staunchly denied the charges during more than seven years of investigations.

They were rounded up in a televised police raid on November 11, 2008, a few days after steel rods were placed on overhead power cables on three TGV lines, stranding some 20,000 passengers as more than 100 trains were cancelled.

But defence lawyers claimed "anomalies" in the inquiry, most notably testimony from a supposed witness who later said he had simply signed a document prepared by the police.

Critics also accused the government under then president Nicolas Sarkozy of whipping up fears of a return of "ultra-leftist terrorism," even though a judge eventually refused to try the Tarnac suspects on terror charges.

Instead, the group's leader Julien Coupat, his ex-wife Yildune Levy and two others are facing conspiracy charges, while two others are being charged with falsifying or receiving stolen documents.

Another two people are being tried for refusing to submit samples for DNA testing.

"The 'Tarnac affair' is a case of politicians manipulating the legal system," said Levy's lawyer Marie Dose.

 'Scandalous'

The case centred on the charismatic figure of Coupat, now 43, a far-left intellectual from a wealthy family who had gathered a group of 20 followers around him in a remote village in the Correze region.

The group had been under surveillance since he and Levy participated in a meeting with alleged anarchists in New York in January 2008.

Media reports later claimed a British police spy, Mark Kennedy, had infiltrated the group, telling his French colleagues of Coupat's supposed contacts with far-left figures in Germany, Italy and Greece.

Kennedy, who later made headlines in Britain when he was unmasked as an undercover cop spying on environmentalists, reported that Coupat participated in violent anti-globalisation protests against international summit meetings.

Investigators also relied heavily on passages from a 2007 book attributed to Coupat, "The Coming Insurrection", which they said showed his group had tipped over from radical anarchist politics into terrorism.

But Coupat refused to confirm he was the author, and said police had faked a report claiming to prove he and Levy were at Dhuisy, a town where one of the steel rods was put on a TGV power line on the night of November 7, 2008.

"Neither we, nor investigators, were there," Coupat, who now directs a theatre troupe in Correze, told French television in a rare interview last week.

"Up to the end, they are ridiculously sticking with something that everyone knows is both fake as well as embarrassing, even scandalous."

Coupat was released from more than six months in jail as police tried to build a case against him, with Levy also detained for more than two months.

The trial is scheduled to last until March 30.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.