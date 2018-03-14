French press review 14 March 2018

The papers today focus on Donald Trump's sacking of Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State. Commentators express fears of instability in the White House and a more hardline approach to foreign affairs.

La Croix expresses surprise that the US President dared remove his government's highest ranking personality without informing him in the same ruthless and disruptive manner at a time his erratic style of government is a subject of ridicule around the world.

According to the Catholic daily, with such a rash decision Trump is wrong to think that it will consolidate his reputation and character as a leader with guts, capable of imposing his rhythm of government of every one.

Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace explains that Trump and Tillerson agreed on nothing neither on North Korea, nor Iran nor even about Russia, which in the paper's opinion constituted a major problem at such levels of responsibility.

According to the paper, it is likely that with Tillerson's successor - former CIA Director Mike Pompeo - who is a hardline hawk, loyal ally of the President, and shares his vindictive tone and ideas, Trump would have a more compatible relationship.

The Alsace publication believes that the shake-up could be a strong indication about the tone and direction of US foreign policy as Donald Trump prepares for the perilous tri-partite summit with North Korea's Kim Jung-un and South Korea's leader on Pyongyang’s denuclearization.

Le Journal de la Haute-Marne argues that the hardening of US policy, which is now obvious to everyone will not only concern Iran and international trade but world affairs on the whole. Trump it says has taken by surprise even the staunchest defenders of populism and “Trumpism” demonstrating across Europe.

Yet as the paper explains, if there are conflicts of interest on the diplomatic or economic front between the United States and Germany or France or Italy, the White House will always rule in America's favour.

L'Union for its part claims that America has never experienced such recklessness in the White House.

Le Républicain lorrain says it may have been easy for the great consumer of cabinet secretaries, CIA directors and advisers to sack his Secretary of State. But as the paper points out, having done away with Tillerson, Trump himself isn't sure of surviving revelations by porn star Stormy Daniels about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with the Donald over a decade ago.

Le Parisien reports that on Monday Daniels offered to return the $130,000 she received in exchange for agreeing not to discuss the affair, just days before the November 2016 US Presidential election.