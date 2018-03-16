French rail workers to launch waves of strikes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
Tunisian alternative folk duo Yuma
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    International report
    Health in the Gambia plagued by poor conditions
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike Transport France

French rail workers to launch waves of strikes

By
media The rolling strikes will be carried out on two days out of every five until 28 June. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

French rail workers will launch a long campaign of strikes starting 3 April against the government's plan to overhaul the state-owned operator SNCF, the CGT union said on Thursday.

The rolling strikes will be carried out on two days out of every five until 28 June unless the government drops its plan, which includes stripping new recruits of jobs-for-life and other benefits, the CGT said after a meeting of the company's four main unions.

"The unions see no will to negotiate on the part of the government... and take responsibility for an intense and long-lasting conflict," Laurent Brun, head of the CGT Cheminots rail union, said.

The government plans to push through its reform plans by decree in the coming months to improve services that cost 30 percent more to operate than elsewhere in Europe.

It says it must move quickly to get the SNCF back on sound financial footing before passenger rail traffic across Europe is opened to competition next year.

"This is a necessary, indispensable reform," Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM television on Thursday.

"My hope is not a test of strength, my hope is for negotiations."

But unions say depriving new hires of a special status which offers job guarantees and extra pension rights is a red line.

They have already called for a one-day nationwide strike on March 22 leading to speculation in the media about whether France will face disruption comparable to the paralysing wave of walkouts in 1995.

"It's bad news, a bad thing for the 4.5 million French people who take the train every day," SNCF boss Guillaume Pepy told the TF1 television channel.

A poll by the Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting group published on March 1 showed that 58 per cent of French people thought a strike would be "unjustified" and 72 percent agreed with taking away railway workers' special status.

But 64 per cent of respondents feared that the country was going to be "totally blocked" as in December 1995.

The SNCF has a debt load of nearly 47 billion euros and a huge pension burden -- for decades drivers could retire in their early 50s.

The government hopes to introduce more flexibility in working conditions and contracts while pledging to invest 3.6 billion euros in infrastructure over the next 10 years.

The overhaul would also turn the SNCF into a publicly listed company, though the state would own 100 percent of the shares.

Foreign competition will soon be on French tracks, such as Germany's Deutsche Bahn, under EU directives that must be implemented in the next few years.

Borne told Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday that rival operators could start running on France's vaunted high-speed TGV lines under an "open access" system starting in December 2020.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.