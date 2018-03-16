Merkel, Macron to discuss EU reforms push

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
Tunisian alternative folk duo Yuma
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
  • media
    International report
    Health in the Gambia plagued by poor conditions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Germany Emmanuel Macron Angela Merkel

Merkel, Macron to discuss EU reforms push

By
media A file picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two will meet in Paris on Friday to discuss key eurozone reforms. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel will be in Paris on Friday to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is eager to push ahead with overhauls of EU institutions.

Macron has called for a major reform drive to reinvigorate the European Union with proposals that include a common eurozone finance minister and budget.

Merkel’s decision to make a quick visit to Paris after securing her fourth term as Chancellor, signals that both leaders are anxious to get the “Franco-German motor” back up and running, analysts say.

Ahead of their meeting, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will host a working lunch with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz, aimed at laying the groundwork for a eurozone summit next week.

“Merkel is fully aware that Macron has been waiting for a response on his reform projects for the EU, and more specifically the eurozone,” said Sabine von Oppeln, a political scientist at the Free University of Berlin.

“Going immediately to France is a sign that she takes his proposals very seriously,” she said.

But finding common ground is likely to prove elusive on several key issues, even though the two want to project a sense that EU reform is moving forward.

Sebastien Maillard of the Jacques Delors Institute said a new push to confront the migrant crisis that has rocked the continent, and more effective taxation of digital giants  are among the issues where France and Germany can reach a shared position.

They are also likely to voice a spirited defence of the rule of law, a response to the populist governments in Poland, Hungary and others in Eastern Europe which have repeatedly clashed with Brussels.

The two leaders must also contend with spiralling tensions with Moscow, which Britain and its allies have blamed for a poison attack on a former Russian double agent in southwest England.

Dutch PM warns against dictating EU reforms

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has cautioned Berlin and Paris not to try to push through their ambitious EU reform plans against the will of other member states.

Rutte, told German news weekly Der Spiegel that countries would not just “nod along” to French-German proposals to shake up the bloc, particularly the eurozone.

“We have freedom of movement in the EU, and of course the German government can meet the French government without us being there,” Rutte told Spiegel in an interview.

“But that doesn't mean that we and other EU countries agree with everything the Germans and French agree on. We won't just nod along to everything.”

Macron has called for a major reform drive to reinvigorate the European Union and deepen eurozone cooperation to respond to rising populist challenges on the continent.

While Merkel has cautiously welcomed his ideas, Rutte is firmly opposed to many of Macron's plans – especially his proposal of a common eurozone finance minister and budget.

Rutte also objects to raising his country's contributions to the EU's budget from 2020 to plug a multi-billion-euro hole left by Brexit Britain and has called for spending cuts instead.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.