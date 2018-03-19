French press review 19 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Ÿuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • RUSSIA : Vladimir Putin secures another six year term after landslide election victory; opposition cries foul
France
Elections Press review Russia Vladimir Putin Air France-KLM Mayotte Syria

French press review 19 March 2018

By
media

Vladimir Putin hammers all comers in the Russian super-heavyweight category. What's happening on the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte? The plight of women raped by regime forces in Syria. And another strike in prospect at Air France.

It's hardly news, given that we've been predicting the outcome for weeks, but Le Monde is happy to give the top of the front page to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reelected yesterday with an overwhelming 77 percent of votes in what was theoretically just the first round.

The opposition is so completely flattened, there won't be any need for a second visit to the polling stations.

That's Vlad's best performance in four elections. "We're going to start working," he assured supporters near the Kremlin last night, which might seem a bit thin as a promise from a man who's been at the helm for the past 18 years. What's he been doing up to now?

Le Monde suggests that turnout could be marginally higher than in 2012 when 65 percent of voters took part.

Hell in an Indian Ocean paradise

Right-wing Le Figaro looks to the French Indian Ocean département of Mayotte and finds an island overwhelmed by illegal immigration and with the rule of law close to breaking point.

The basic problem, according to Le Figaro, is insecurity in the face of massive immigration from the neighbouring, much poorer, Comoros Islands. Food, fuel and antibiotics are in short supply after nearly one month of roadblocks and riots. Vigilante groups have started handing in suspected illegal immigrants to the police.

The minister responsible for the French overseas territories, Annick Girardin, has promised a rapid announcement on the reorganisation in depth of state services on the island.

Rape as a weapon of war in Syria

The front-page story in left-leaning Libération is devoted to the testimony of Syrian army officers which, the paper claims, prove that the army of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has knowingly used sexual violence as a military technique, intended to humilitate rebel forces and propagate state terror.

Since 2011 the rape of women in rebel-held areas has been virtually official policy, the aim being to punish civilian collaborators with anti-regime forces.

In addition to the appalling physical and psychological trauma suffered by all rape victims, Syrian victims frequently suffer the additional penalty of rejection by the own families, repudiation by their husbands, Libé points out.

With legal action before the International Criminal Court unlikely, because Syria is not an ICC member state and the Russian veto will prevent any initiative from the UN Security Council, victim support groups want to see international arrest warrants issued against alleged perpretators, to at least begin to break down the wall of silence which surrounds these crimes.

Then, says Libé, the problem will be to find women who are prepared to testify, knowing that, by coming forward to denounce their attackers, they thus publicly identify themselves as rape victims and so risk being ostracised by the own families.

Air France unions ask for more money

Financial daily La Tribune notes the unfortunate coincidence of tomorrow's launch by the French government of an air transport round-table to help the sector deal with increasing international competiton and the threat by 10 trade unions at national carrier Air France to go on strike for a six percent wage increase.

As La Tribune mildly summarises the situation, it is poor timing to come looking for a huge salary increase at the same time as Air France is asking the government to cough up an additional 600 million euros to cover its environmental surcharges.

Air France made an operating profit of 588 million euros last year, more than half of which would be swallowed up by the six percent pay increase demanded by the unions. They say their members have not had a salary increase for the past six years.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.