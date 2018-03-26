French press review 26 March 2018

Did parties campaigning to get Britain out of the European Union break electoral law on campaign finance limits? How many people will bother to vote in Egypt's sham presidential election? And will weekend protests by young Americans against gun laws turn into a political force in the upcoming US mid-term elections?

Those who campaigned to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union not only told lies during the Brexit campaign, they also broke the law setting limits to the amount parties can spend during a political campaign.

Le Monde says the accusations involve several members of the Theresa May government, notably Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, one of the leading enthusiasts for Brexit.

According to the details published this weekend by The Observer newspaper, the "Vote Leave" group, having spent close to the limit of eight million euros, transfered nearly one million euros to another party campaigning to take Britain out of the EU, thus avoiding the legal cash ceiling.

Boris Johnson is at his blustering best, denying the charges as "totally ridiculous", assuring those who read his twitter messages that "Vote Leave won honestly and legally".

The Electoral Commission is investigating.

Voter turnout the only question in Egypt's presidential shoo-in

Le Monde also looks to Egypt and the on-going re-election of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi. The centrist paper says the incumbent is sure to get himself elected, since his solitary opponent, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, is himself a Sissi supporter, drafted in to give this farce the semblance of a two-horse race.

For Le Monde, the only significant figure will be that of voter participation. If Sissi can't do at least as well as the 47 percent turnout in 2014, this formality will look very empty from a foreign perspective.

One analyst says that Sissi campaigned in 2014 as the saviour of a country menaced by the extremist Muslim Brotherhood. In the relative calm which the former army chief of staff has managed to establish, people may feel less inclined to vote for him.

A huge effort, involving state controlled media, the mosques and women's associations, has already been made to ensure a large turnout. And if that doesn't produce the desired effect says a sociologist interviewed in Le Monde, "the regime can always boost the level of participation in remote areas where nobody is looking".

The face of heroism

Right-wing Le Figaro gives the front-page to Arnaud Beltrame, the army officer who sacrificed his life to save a hostage in the Trèbes terrorist atttack last Friday. He deserves the admiration of an entire country. He is to be burried with full military honours at Paris's Invalides, with the funeral oration to be delivered by President Emmanuel Macron.

Le Figaro's editorial says that Beltrame's heroic act runs counter to the spirit of the age, where human relationships are more commonly regulated by greed and self-interest. We do no more than is stipulated in the contract. Ephemeral glory and huge cash rewards are available to any superficial "star".

Arnaud Beltrame made the ultimate scrifice, for a woman hostage, for his country, for every one of us. Le Figaro says he confronted the cowardly, desperate face of hatred with his own serene and resolute heroism.

US anti-gun campaigners to target ballot boxes

Left-leaning Libération looks to the United States and weekend protests by hundreds of thousands of youngsters against US gun laws.

Can the movement of revolt by what the paper calls the Parkland Generation finally make a difference and dislodge the gun lobby?

Parkland was the Florida school at the centre of the most recent mass killing. Survivors of that massacre led the protest march in Washington on Saturday, with an estimated turnout of 800,000 people. The plan is to move the energy off the streets and into political channels, initially in the up-coming mid-term elections which will see one third of Senate seats and the entire Congress up for re-election.

This will be the first time the Parkland Generation get to vote. They have promised to make life difficult for pro-arms representatives and those financed by the National Rifle Association.