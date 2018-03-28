RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Students lead 'March for our Lives' protests in the US
People protest during a
 
Silent march in Paris after anti-Semitic murder of Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll

By
media Politicians including (L/R) MP Eric Ciotti, Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Israelite Central Consistory of France Joel Mergui, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Mayor of Paris third district Pierre Aidenbaum FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

Thousands gathered in the east of Paris on Wednesday for a silent march to condemn the gruesome killing of an 85-year-old Jewish woman, the latest of several anti-Semitic attacks that have rattled France's Jewish community.

Mireille Knoll, who escaped a notorious roundup and deportation of Jews from Paris during World War II, was found dead in her bed in her small apartment in eastern Paris last Friday by firefighters called to extinguish a blaze.

Police arrested a neighbour and another suspect who have been charged.

French president Emmanuel Macron was one of many politicians who showed their respect for Knoll.

Speaking during a national tribute to slain police officer Arnaud Beltrame, Macron denounced Knoll's attacker, "who murdered an innocent and vulnerable woman because she was Jewish".

Macron's office said that after the ceremony he went to Knoll's funeral in a suburb south of Paris "in a personal capacity, to support the family".

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe met with Knoll's family to offer his condolences.

Investigators are working on the theory that Knoll's killers stabbed her, robbed her and set her body on fire because she was a Jew.

Challenge stereotypes

"The terrible thing is that one of the attackers told the other: 'She's a Jew, she must have money'," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told parliament on Tuesday.

"There are stereotypes we have to fight."

Several leading politicians including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended the march, making their way from Place de la Nation to Knoll's home in the city's east.

Parliamentary proceedings were suspended to allow politicians to join the march, a joint statement from the National Assembly and the presidents of parliamentary groups said.

The death of the frail octogenarian -- she was suffering from Parkinson's disease, one of her sons said -- has shocked France's Jewish community, coming a year after an Orthodox Jewish woman in her sixties was thrown out the window of her Paris flat by a neighbour shouting "Allahu Akhbar" (God is greatest).

A judge confirmed just last month that the April 2017 murder of Sarah Halimi was motivated by anti-Semitism, a delay that drew the ire of several Jewish groups.

Halimi's murder reignited the debate over anti-Semitism in working-class districts in France, where Jews have been targeted in several deadly jihadist attacks in recent years.

France's half-a-million-plus Jewish community is the largest in Europe but has been hit by a wave of emigration to Israel in the past two decades, partly due to the emergence of a virulent strain of anti-Semitism in predominantly immigrant neighbourhoods.

In 2012, an Islamist gunman shot dead three children and a teacher at a Jewish school in the southwestern city of Toulouse.

Three years later, an associate of the two brothers who massacred a group of cartoonists at satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo killed four people in a hostage-taking at a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

With AFP

 
