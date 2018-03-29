RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
Dobet Ghanoré releases her fifth album, Miziki, on 4 May 2018
 
France
France Technology

France to invest 1.5 billion euros by 2022 to boost AI research

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the Artificial Intelligence for Humanity event in Paris on March 29, 2018. Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil proposals backed by 1.5 billion euros in public funds to make France a centre of reference for artificial intelligence research.

Macron hosted a dinner on Wednesday for about a dozen AI specialists and industry leaders convened as part of a conference that was held in Paris on Thursday.

Earlier, Microsoft announced it will invest 30 million dollars in France over three years in the Artificial Intelligence sector. According to the software giant, the investment would create 3000 new jobs in the French tech industry.

This follows South Korean giant Samsung's announcement on Wednesday that it will set up its third-biggest research centre for artificial intelligence in France.

The announcement was made by Samsung Electronics president and chief strategy officer, Young Sohn, during a meeting with President Macron in Paris.

Japanese group Fujitsu also announced it would set up a European AI research centre in France, expanding the small research activities it already has in the country and transfering to it all of its researchers from elsewhere in Europe, Macron’s office said.

Fujitsu's research centre would work in partnership with France's INRIA National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Control.

Samsung's new AI centre would be the group's third-biggest in the world after two in South Korea and the United States and would eventually employ more than 100 researchers, the French president's office said.

It would be headed by Luc Julia, the French researcher who invented Apple's voice-activated assistant Siri, and who has since moved to Samsung.

Until now, Samsung has employed only around 15 researchers at a small centre in France.

The announcements by Samsung and Fujitsu come as France ratchets up its ambitions to become a leading site for AI research.

-with AFP

 
