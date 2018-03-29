French press review 29 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
Dobet Ghanoré releases her fifth album, Miziki, on 4 May 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
  • media
    Cinefile
    The Prayer; The International Paris documentary film festival
  • media
    International report
    Students lead 'March for our Lives' protests in the US
  • media
    International report
    Indian women take the lead on sustainable agriculture
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Popov or Marconi? Theoretical or practical?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 29 March 2018

By
media

France needs to do more in the realm of artificial intelligence. Is the far-right National Front party on the verge of implosion? And which European nation is currently leading the productivity race for babies?

Le Monde has the presidential party MP and top mathematician Céderic Villani calling for more research in the domain of artificial intelligence.

He wants to see progress made in four areas: health, transport, the environment and defence. Because these are sectors in which government support and control will be important. He points out that the worlds of banking and finance have already made their own way into the numeric future, because they have the resources to lead the way and can't afford to be left behind.

On the danger of seeing robots and computer algorithms take jobs from human beings, Villani says it is difficult to predict the impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market. Most analysts agree that some form of complementarity between humans and machines is the most likely scenario. But it is certain that if France decides to do nothing, says Villani, it will lose further competitivity and see its economy collapse.

In a separate report, Le Monde notes that the South Korean industrial group Samsung has announced plans to set up an artificial intelligence research unit in France, probably in Paris or in the near suburb of Saclay, with more than one hundred employees. This follows an earlier decision by the Japanese Fujitsu corporation to base its European centre for artificial intelligence research in Saclay, home of the National Institute for Information and Automation Research.

What's happening to the National Front?

Right-wing daily Le Figaro reports a collapse of support for the far-right National Front, with two elected representatives leaving the ranks and a sharp drop in the number of paid-up members.

Le Figaro says last month's party congress, intended to re-launch the far-right organisation as a respectable political party, does not appear to have been a great success.

The party has refused to provide membership and voting figures for that congress.

Le Figaro seems to know them anyway, saying that overall membership has shown a drop of at least 45,000 members since the last party congress, in Lyon, in 2014.

There were 13,000 voters at this year's congress, 97 percent of them supporting party leader Marine Le Pen.

France leads the European baby race

Also in Le Figaro, news that France is competing neck-and-neck, if that's the appropriate expression, with Sweden and Ireland for the title of European Baby Champions.

Although France has passed below the symbolic statistical level of two children for every woman, France is still way ahead of the Europan average of 1.6 kids. The French are currently churning them out at the rate of 1.92 babies per couple, topping the EU's productivity table.

The Swedes come next with 1.85, and Ireland with 1.81.

Spain and Italy have obviously found something better to be doing, maybe watching football matches. They've dropped out of the running completely with a mere 1.34 kids per couple.

There's a sharp east-west contrast in the statistics, with mothers in Italy, Spain and Portugal tending to be older (the average age for having a first child being now 31 years), with those in Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania younger, where the average is 26.

And the two-kid family is no longer an obligation. Across Europe, 12 percent of new arrivals are third children, with France once again taking the lead with 15 percent of third-borns in last year's count.

Disunity in the face of antisemitic violence

Libération looks at shades of the national reaction against anti-semitism. This follows last week's murder of an 85-year-old Parisian Jewish woman and various demonstrations of public outrage at her killing.

The problem is that the organisers of yesterday's Paris march banned the participation of members of the far-right National Front, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard-left France Unbowed movement.

Libé's editorial says it is possible to understand the antagonism towards Le Pen, even if she herself has scrupulously avoided the antisemitism for which her father and party co-founder was notorious. But how do you explain the angry exclusion of Mélenchon? Libé says that verges on the grotesque.

Especially in the context of a march in solidarity with the family and community of a victim.

Mercifully, the son of the dead woman has distanced himself from the organisers who expelled the two political figures. Libé says he has shown himself wiser and more generous than the council representing Jewish institutions in France.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.