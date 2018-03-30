Tensions rise between Turkey and France over Kurds

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
Dobet Ghanoré releases her fifth album, Miziki, on 4 May 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
  • media
    Cinefile
    The Prayer; The International Paris documentary film festival
  • media
    International report
    Students lead 'March for our Lives' protests in the US
  • media
    International report
    Indian women take the lead on sustainable agriculture
  • media
    International media
    French journalism schools question their written entrance exams
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Syria Turkey Kurds Donald Trump Islamic State

Tensions rise between Turkey and France over Kurds

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron meets with officers as he attends a military exercise at the military camp of Suippes, near Reims, France, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

France srambled to calm tensions with Turkey on the 30th of March, following claims that President Emmanuel Macron could bolster French military presence in Northern Syria. The government has denied any military escalation, but has pledged support for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting the Islamic State armed group (IS) in the country.

This all started after the meeting between Macron and the SDF on 29th of March, when a Kurdish leader claimed the French President promised to send troops to Manbij, a Kurdish-Arab town that is under threat of a Turkish military operation.

France has denied the claims, saying there's no plan for unilateral operations in Syria outside the International coalition.

During the meeting on Thursday, Macron also renewed its political support for the SDF and offered to mediate a truce between the group and Turkey.

However, the offer was immediately rebuffed by President Tayyip Erdogan. In a speech, he said Macron had overstepped and that Turkey will never negotiate with terrorists. The People's Protection Units, or YPG, a group that makes up the bulk of the SDF, is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and most of the West.

Diplomatic relations strained

According to Emre Demir, a Paris-based Turkish journalist, this episode will certainly sour relations between the two countries. 

"Erdogan really believes Macron can change the military relationship between Turkey and the West," he explains. "Actually Ankara saw the Macron administration as an alternative to Merkel's Germany because relations between Germany and Turkey are not going well right now. This meeting sent shock waves to Ankara, they were expecting a different attitude from France," he says. 

Demir also says this will impact Turkish aspirations in the region. "This is still a vague promise but it has certainly created a major obstacle for Ankara's political goals."

As for General Dominique Trinquand, former head of the French military mission to the UN, the move by Macron shows that France is willing to be more active in Syria.

"I think the aim is really to go back to the diplomatic scene and the politics in Syria. France has been absent from this strategic scene for the last seven or eight years. So it wants to go back inside, which is a very complex situation, but of major importance for the neighbors, mainly for Lebanon."

U.S. involvement

The controversy comes exactly as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. could withdraw from Syria very soon. During a public address to industrial workers in Ohio, Trump said the IS was almost entirely defeated and claimed the U.S. should let other countries take care of the situation.

Analysts say the timing of both statements, from the French and the American presidents, is no coincidence, but they are not sure France could in fact fill the U.S. shoes. According to Trinquand, France does not have the resources to lead and so the coalition would have no future without Washington. 

"I see what Macron did yesterday as rather an opportunistic signal by France that if the U.S. steps down France would be willing to be more prominent and present. But frankly, France doesn't have the ability and I don't think Europe has the stomach to do too much more," William Jordan, a Paris-based retired U.S. diplomat.

"I suspect despite whatever rhetorical flourishes that might be going on at the moment, the rest of the West will do what it has been needing to do for a long time, which is to remain focused on the refugees and the other security implications of continued unrest in Syria," he continues.

Jordan also says it is premature to be talking about the US leaving the coalition, but that pressure could mount in the future for such a move.

"That underscores how much of an improvisational aspect there is to much of what the Trump administration is trying to do in Syria. The reality, as I see it, is that the administration remains totally focused on countering the Islamic State, but beyond that it doesn't really have a vision to what it wants to happen in Syria in the next two years. The continued presence of the United States without a more clearly defined presence is untenable. So at some point the pressure will be on the U.S., even internally, to get out," concludes Jordan.

RFI with Taise Parente

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.