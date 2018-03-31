RFI in 15 languages

 

Mid-East Junction
Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle East
Heavy metal band Orphaned Land at the 'In Extremo aniversary - 20 Wahre Jahre' (2015)
 
France
France Press review

French press review 31 March 2018

By
media

Pope Francis feels Easter "shame" to see the young inherit a fractured world; Holiday makers face travel chaos at they travel home for the "holy" week-end and Notre-dame-des-Landes squatters brace for one final battle over the abandoned airport site.

Easter tidings

This Easter week-end, the commentators reflect on the Pope's Good Friday homily about the shame he feels that younger generations would inherit a world "fractured by divisions and wars".

Speaking in Rome at the end of the traditional Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession, the pontiff said the world was "devoured by egotism in which the young, the sick, the old are marginalized".

L'Union takes up what it describes as a general impression of loss of contact with reality, the sense given to life and an absence of commitment to general welfare by today's citizens.

According to the paper, Easter should be a season for people to set aside all the sloganeering about charity and get together as families to enjoy a moment of conviviality around a dinner party, wake from slumber and become actors of our common destiny.

Ouest-France says the startling news which has transformed the world is that hate and greed have not blurred humanity's dreams about life and a spring laiden with hope and promises of a renaissance and a brighter future.

Travel chaos

According to Midi libre, such a mindset wouldn't make much sense to holidaymakers facing a travel chaos as they head home to spend Easter with their families. due to a crippling strike by railway workers.

The paper reports families expect the worse after the head of SNCF, Guillaume Pepy warned travellers to cancel or delay their plans due to industrial action at the company which should shut down the country starting on Monday evening.

Midi Libre warns about a major travel disruption by the SNCF CEO, on major evening TV news programs was quite original in terms of communication adding that the strategy was obviously aimed at avoiding images of stranded passengers taken hostage by a lack of information which have been extremely damaging to the image of the company in the past.

"Welcome to France" headlines Le Courrier picard, despite admitting that there are no signs of general panic yet at France's train stations. The publication argues that if the situation gets worse, the government is confident to get the support of the population which doesnt see how it can meet the grievances of such a conglomerate of strikers determined to disrupt the daily lives of public transport users.

As the Picardy publication puts it, commuters will be the first victims of this dialogue of the deaf between the CGT union and the government, locked in a symbolic battle to score political points even before trying to agree on the future of the SNCF rail operator as a public utility.

Notre-Dame des Landes

The future of the former major airport project site in the Loire-Atlantique department in western France is the lead article in today’s Libération. This is as squatters filed an injunction with the courts to block their expulsion from the site.

The left-leaning paper reports that some 20 lawyers have been hired by the so-called Zadistes or defenders of the farmlands to challenge any mandatory evictions from the site where the airport was due to be constructed before being abandoned by President Macron's government in January 2018, in the face of strenuous local opposition.

“An unsettled negotiation is better that a clear expulsion”, writes Libé. The newspaper holds that Macron is right in avoiding another expulsion of the squatters, which could lead to more violence and possible deaths, like the last time when riot police tried to evict the Zadistes.

Le Figaro makes a strong case for the evacuation of the site. The right-wing publication claims that after 50 years of hesitations, 179 judicial ruling and hundreds of contradictory decisions, 600 million euros of suspended contracts and vandalised equipment at the project site, it is time for President Macron who vowed to restore republican order, to evacuate Notre-Dame-des-Landes.

