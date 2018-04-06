RFI in 15 languages

 

Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
Steve Smith wept when he spoke about his role in the ball-tampering plot during the third Test against South Africa.
 
One third of Air France flights to be cancelled on Saturday

media Air France employees stand at the check in desk at Nice airport as Air France pilots, cabin and ground crews unions call for strike over salaries in France. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Air France is to cancel some 30 percent of its flights on Saturday, according to France's national carrier.

Air France will maintain 75% of its long-haul flights, 65% of its medium-haul flights in and out of Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and 70% of short-haul flights to and from Paris-Orly and French provinces, the company said.

Air France workers, including pilots, cabin crews and ground staff, are demanding a 6% pay rise and have been holding a number of one-day strikes since February.

Tomorrow's strike will be the fifth day of industrial action since February.

Six other strike days are planned this month on 10, 11, 17, 18, 23 and 24 April.

