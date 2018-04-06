One third of Air France flights to be cancelled on Saturday

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Air France employees stand at the check in desk at Nice airport as Air France pilots, cabin and ground crews unions call for strike over salaries in France.
Reuters/Eric Gaillard
Air France is to cancel some 30 percent of its flights on Saturday, according to France's national carrier.
Air France will maintain 75% of its long-haul flights, 65% of its medium-haul flights in and out of Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and 70% of short-haul flights to and from Paris-Orly and French provinces, the company said.
Air France workers, including pilots, cabin crews and ground staff, are demanding a 6% pay rise and have been holding a number of one-day strikes since February.
Tomorrow's strike will be the fifth day of industrial action since February.
Six other strike days are planned this month on 10, 11, 17, 18, 23 and 24 April.