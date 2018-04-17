Hermione deckhands demonstrate team spirit in Marseille leg

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
Anne-Sandrine smiles while on board the Aquarius.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Waiting to be rescued from international waters
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Playing for peace in the Central African Republic
  • media
    International report
    Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Locals in Lille open their homes to refugees
  • media
    International report
    Aquarius - Search and Rescue ship in action
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Sailing Marseille Francophonie France

Hermione deckhands demonstrate team spirit in Marseille leg

By
media The Hermione is docked in the port of Marseille, southern France on 12 April, 2018. RFI/I. Martinetti

The replica of the Hermione left the port of La Rochelle, western France, on 21 February, for a four-month sailing in the Mediterranean.Over the coming weeks 350 deckhands of 34 different nationalities will take turns to crew the ship during the different legs. RFI caught up with three deckhands, Expedit, Syrine and Dylan as they arrived in Marseille on 12 April.

Last week, the replica arrived in the port of Marseille. Steering the ship into port was an incredibly difficult manouvre for the 80 deckhands - only 15 of them are professional sailors - and the captain, having already come through a storm and poor weather.

Special skills and training are required to be able to sail the Hermione. The ship is a replica of the frigate that brought General Gilbert du Motier de La Fayette to America in 1780 to support rebels during the War of Independence against the British.

The new deckhands had to, among other things, learn the sailing words and phrases of the time by heart, and learn how to climb the 54 metre main mast.

The Hermione is docked in the port of Marseille on 14 April, 2018. RFI/I. Martinetti

"Togetherness brings freedom"

The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) is the official sponsor of the 2018 trip, along with the Hermione-La Fayette Association.

The young sailors share values of the citizens' organisation called Libres ensemble launched in 2016 by young francophones in response to waves of terrorist attacks, radicalisation and inward-looking attitudes.

"You cannot achieve anything on this ship unless you show team spirit"

Expedit Tanmou is a deckhand from Benin. His work is linked to managing the environment around climate change issues.

This crossing has given him the opportunity to meet people: "Through it I met other young people who have ambitions just like I have, and I think that we are going to set up a network to get things done, and the world will from now on be talking of these young people who are ambitious and go-ahead."

"A message of peace in the Mediterranean"

Syrine Rekhis is a medical student in Tunisia.

The most difficult thing for her so far has been that the sailing " [which] is very physical, especially when it's cold, when there's a storm we need to go up [the mast]. There are many challenges but at the same time when you overcome the challenges, you know that you don't really have limits".

"Some of the deckhands have never seen the open sea before"

Dylan Wickstrom is a deckhand volunteer who comes from California, United States. He works at the San Diego Maritime Museum as an expert on tall ships. This is his third journey on the Hermione.

 

The Hermione docked in the port of Marseille RFI/I. Martinetti

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.