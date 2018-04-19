Macron faces mass protests as opponents join forces

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
Anne-Sandrine smiles while on board the Aquarius.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Waiting to be rescued from international waters
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Playing for peace in the Central African Republic
  • media
    International report
    Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Locals in Lille open their homes to refugees
  • media
    International report
    Aquarius - Search and Rescue ship in action
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike France Trade union Labour

Macron faces mass protests as opponents join forces

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron talks with people who oppose his reforms as he visits the "Cœur de ville" area in Saint-Die-des-Vosges, France, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French President Emmanuel Macron faces mass protests Thursday as trade unionists seek to galvanise angry students, public sector workers and striking train drivers into joining forces against him almost a year after he came to office.

The CGT union has urged the broad spectrum of groups opposed to Macron's reforms to come together on the streets, with some left-wingers dreaming of a re-run of the huge May 1968 demonstrations that shook France half a century ago.

Macron, 40, swept to power at the head of a new centrist party last May pledging sweeping reforms to dynamise the French economy.

But left-wing opponents accuse the business-friendly former investment banker of seeking to take a sledgehammer to public services by cutting 120,000 public sector jobs.

His plans to shake up heavily-indebted state rail operator SNCF have meanwhile prompted unions to press three months of rolling strikes that are causing havoc for France's 4.5 million train users.

"They are in the street because they don't want anything to change," Macron said during a trip Wednesday to the eastern town of Saint-Die-des-Vosges, where he was booed by trade unionists.

Various groups have staged strikes and demonstrations against Macron over the past year, including a series of mass protests that have drawn hundreds of thousands onto the streets.

But Thursday will see the first national attempt at a joint show of force by anti-Macron groups, including students angered by plans to make university admissions more selective.

Protests are planned around the country, including a march through Paris that will leave Montparnasse in the city's south at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) before making its way to Place d'Italie towards the east.

Train strikes easing?

Public sector workers have called their own day of strikes and demonstrations on May 22 protesting that their salaries are failing to keep up with inflation.

Air France staff meanwhile went on strike Wednesday for a ninth day since February over a separate row over salaries -- not linked to Macron's reforms, but adding to a general mood of discontent.

Macron insisted in interviews last week, part of a media blitz ahead of his one-year anniversary, that he was elected on a mandate for change and that he is determined to see his reforms through.

"I'm doing what I said I would," he told TF1 television.

A survey by Ifop-Fiducial released Wednesday suggested 58 percent of voters were unhappy with his presidency.

But Macron may take heart in signs that the train strikes are weakening as well as a couple of blows to the student protest movement that has been growing for weeks.

The latest wave of rail strikes, two days out of every five, continue Thursday -- but with a third of high-speed TGV trains running, more than the eighth that operated when the strikes began at the start of the month.

On Wednesday, a sharply-reduced 19.8 percent of rail staff took part in the strikes, according to the SNCF, which CGT union chief Philippe Martinez blamed on many staff being away for the school holidays.

He insisted "a huge majority" of staff backed continuing with the strikes, due to go on until June 28, despite opinion polls that suggest public opinion backs Macron on the rail reforms.

Meanwhile a poll of 16,000 students at the University of Strasbourg, one of several blocked campuses, found 72 percent wanted teaching to resume, bolstering Macron's view that a minority are behind the sit-ins.

A court also ordered protesters at the university in the southern city of Montpellier, where the movement started, to clear out immediately or face eviction.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.