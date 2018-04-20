RFI in 15 languages

 

Why a cloud hangs over the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising
France
Food Vegan France

French MPs to ban 'misleading' soya steaks, vegan sausages

By
media Food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak" for a soja steak. Flick'r/CC/lablasco_eats

Soya steaks, vegan sausages and other vegetable-based products marketed as meat substitutes have been skewered by French lawmakers, who agreed on Thursday to ban them for "misleading" consumers.

Under the measure proposed by a farmer MP, food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak", "fillet", "bacon", "sausage" or any other meaty term to describe products that are not partly or wholly composed of meat.

The regulation, which was tabled in the form of an amendment to an agriculture bill, will also apply to vegetarian or vegan products marketed as dairy alternatives.

Refusals to comply with the regulation will lead to fines of up to 300,000 euros.

(with AFP)

