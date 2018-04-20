French MPs to ban 'misleading' soya steaks, vegan sausages

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak" for a soja steak.
Flick'r/CC/lablasco_eats
Soya steaks, vegan sausages and other vegetable-based products marketed as meat substitutes have been skewered by French lawmakers, who agreed on Thursday to ban them for "misleading" consumers.
Under the measure proposed by a farmer MP, food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak", "fillet", "bacon", "sausage" or any other meaty term to describe products that are not partly or wholly composed of meat.
The regulation, which was tabled in the form of an amendment to an agriculture bill, will also apply to vegetarian or vegan products marketed as dairy alternatives.
Refusals to comply with the regulation will lead to fines of up to 300,000 euros.