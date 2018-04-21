French Press 21 April 2018

The anniversary of gay mariage, the questionable rebirth of France's conservative party and a former French prime minister moving into Spanish politics are some of the hot topics in todays' press.

Libération has dedicated its front page and many others to the fifth anniversary of Gay marriage being made legal in France.

Since 2013 only 3,1 percent of Frances' 228 000 weddings are those of gay couples, yet they've given a new lease of life to the institution. The paper interviews a number of couples, some with children, across France to find how this law has impacted them.

The paper notes that when it comes to parental rights, gay couples in France still have a long way to go to acquire equality with their straight counterparts. In particular when it comes to medically assisted pro-creation.

Le Monde features a lengthy article on India's "Pink Prince".Manvendra Singh Gohil, a descendant of the country's western Maharajas who has openly been homosexual since 2006 and is fighting for gay rights in a very conservative society.

The article depicts the beautiful surroundings of his palace and the refuge he wishes to create for other gay men. Following an arranged marriage that was never consumed and subsequent divorce, his family put Manvendra through a course of electro shocks in order to cure him of his homosexuality.

Although from a wealthy family he understands the plight of Gay men across the country and is trying to fund a sanctuary for them. He has dined with former President Nicholas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni in the past. Hung out on TV star Oprah Wimphrey's couch. He laments the lack of funding given to homosexuals in his country and is a mission to change this.

Le Parisien is this weekend looking at the French language and the tics and habits, expressions and words that punctuate our sentences. "Like you Know..Like".

If you are a francophile this article will be an utter delight for you . Everyone has a language tic writes Le Parisien including France's very own President Emmanuel Macron who never ceases to use the expression " En même temps - At the same time.

Le Figaro today features and article on how France's conservative party now called Les Republicains is recovering from a crushing defeat in last year's presidential election. Its leader, Laurent Vauquiez is quoted as saying he views himself more of a marathon runner than a sprinter.

However Le Parisien seems less impressed saying that Vaquiez is failing to gain popularity in the polls so much so that within his own party, many are wondering if his personality is the problem. He is apparently requesting more time.

Also in the pages of conservative Le Figaro, is an article on France's former Prime Minister Manuel Valls who is apparently considering a career reboot not in France but in Spain.Valls who is a Spanish Native is said to have his eye on the position of Mayor of Barcelona.

His well kept secret was met with surprise by his friends and got an ice cold welcome from his party La Republique En Marche who aren't too happy with recent comments he made about Islam and secularism. Having recently broken up with a long term partner, a move to Catolonia would mean a fresh start in all senses says the paper before adding that Valls is very interested in the regions' debate on independence and has made many a trips to Madrid.

Over in Spain the idea of his move is apparently being welcomed by those fighting Catalonia's secession.

Social unrest and strikes still feature in todays' pages with centrist Le Monde noting that it is so spread out, it's in dyer need of a single voice. Meanwhile, le Parisien has been looking at the Air France conflict.

The Airlines CEO is consulting staff through the means of a referendum. He announced this yesterday, saying that if his proposition is rejected, he would hand in his notice. The paper notes that this methode legally has no worth but adds that it was employed in 1994.