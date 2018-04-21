London nanny murder suspect accuses partner of drowning French au pair

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
  • media
    Global Focus
    What drives the economic relationship between France and Saudi …
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Sri Lanka faces futher debt as China pursues One Belt, One Road …
  • media
    International media
    What is behind Mediapart's ongoing success
  • media
    Sports Insight
    How realistic are PSG's Champion's League ambitions?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime Murder London Court

London nanny murder suspect accuses partner of drowning French au pair

By
media Parents of murdered French au-pair Sophie Lionnet leave the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, on 19 March 2018. Niklas Halle'n/AFP

A man on trial over the alleged murder of a French au-pair in London accused his partner on Friday of killing the woman by drowning her in their bathtub, shouting at her "you did it!"

The 40-year-old Frenchman, Ouissem Medouni, turned to co-defendant Sabrina Kouider and said "you put her head under the water", before being called to order by the judge at London's Old Bailey court.

"She's a very strong woman, she can do that," he told jurors.

Medouni claims that nanny Sophie Lionnet died on the night of September 18, 2017, after the couple had conducted a partially-filmed interview with her in their south-west London home.

Kouider, 35, was convinced that the victim had conspired against her with one of Kouider's former boyfriends -- Mark Walton, a former member of Irish band Boyzone.

Kouider alleged that Walton had recruited Lionnet to spy on her in exchange for money and the promise of "fame".

 The fire brigade found her charred remains in the couple's garden on September 20 after neighbours called, concerned by the thick smoke and smell.

Medouni admitted having "put a little pressure" on Lionnet by questioning her but denied the accusations of Kouider's lawyer that he killed her.

"I'm not a murderer. I didn't hurt Sophie," he said.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, however, he does admit to burning the body.

Lionnet's cause of death is unknown due to the attempt to dispose of her body, although a scientist found she suffered bruising, and fractures to her sternum and ribs between 36 hours and three days before dying.

 Prosecutors argue the pair tortured the au-pair and subjected her to interrogations, which have been broadcast in court.

 The trial started on March 19 and is due to continue until May 11.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.