Cannes film festival to open anti-sexual predator hotline

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
British bard L.A. Salami muses on terrorism, Brexit and the lost generation
The City Of Bootmakers
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Who will benefit from Egypt's economic reforms?
  • media
    International report
    The residents of Cairo's garbage city: innovative and self-sufficient
  • media
    International report
    Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Africa’s economic growth on the increase driven by commodities, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why French university students and professors fear selection
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Cannes 2018 Sexual harassment

Cannes film festival to open anti-sexual predator hotline

By
media French Junior Minister in charge of Equality between Men and Women, Marlene Schiappa attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, February 13, 2018. Charles Platiau / REUTERS

An anti-sexual harassment hotline will be set up for the Cannes film festival next month after disgraced Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein was accused of attacking four actresses at the event.

The French equality minister Marlene Schiappa said movers and shakers would be warned about their behaviour when they arrive at the world's biggest film festival on the French Riviera.

"We have set up a partnership with the Cannes film festival to tackle sexual harassment," Schiappa said late Thursday, with a telephone hotline for victims or witnesses to report aggressors.

"One of the rapes that Harvey Weinstein is accused of happened at Cannes, and so the festival cannot not act," she said.

Weinstein has been accused of four sexual assaults at Cannes in previous years, including the rape of the Italian actress Asia Argento in his luxury hotel suite when she was 21.

Schiappa said the measures were being put in place not just to protect actresses but all women working in or around the film industry.

Although this year's jury to decide the Palme d'Or top prize is being headed by Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Cannes has faced criticism about its attitude to women in the past, with rows over the need to wear high heels on the red carpet.

In a year when the #MeToo movement has dominated the headlines, only three female directors made the shortlist of 18 competing in the main competition.

Eyebrows have also been raised by the lifting of the ban on the controversial Danish director Lars Von Trier, who was barred seven years ago for saying he was a Nazi.

The Icelandic star Bjork said in October that he had harassed her on the set of "Dancer in the Dark", the musical for which she won best actress at Cannes in 2000.

With only a tiny percentage of Hollywood films directed by women, the French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen has been calling for women to be given more control behind the camera.

She and her Swedish opposite number intent to launch a international fund to help women directors during the festival, which runs from May 8 to 19.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.