French press review 28 April 2018

French commentators react to Friday's historic summit between the leaders of North and South Korea in the Demilitarized Zone, in Kim jong-Un's extraordinary charm offensive.

Le Parisien carries a large photograph of Pyongyang's Kim and his Southern counterpart Moon Jae-in beaming as they shook hands at the House of Peace in the South Korean side of Panmunjom village.

According to the paper, Kim's public appearance at the summit, which was beamed live to millions in the south, was for many the first prolonged exposure of the authoritarian figure revered in his secretive nation but shrouded in mystery.

Le Figaro holds that in what appeared to be a spectacular turn around, Kim throughout the summit exposed a different figure of himself, showcasing a surprise mastery of diplomatic niceties.

According to the conservative publication, his posture carried renewed significance considering that the meeting between leaders of the two Koreas after a long period of cold relations was only a prelude to the upcoming Kim Jong-un -Donald Trump Summit.

Le Figaro says the final communiqué issued at the end of the meeting contained so-called essential elements, that made diplomatic observers hopeful, including the confirmation of Kim's pledge to work with the South to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and for peace between North and South Korea.

“It all looks like a game of poker”, writes La République des Pyrénées, warning world leaders not to get impressed by the pomp and pageantry of the live broadcast. What matters the most it explains will be the North Korean leader's response to Donald Trump demands to Pyongyang to halt its nuclear missile program.

For La Montagne Centre France there are real grounds for experts to remain skeptical despite Kim Jong-Un's promise to stop nuclear enrichment and never to wake his neighbours up in the morning with his missile tests.

Le Journal de la Haute-Marne argues that it is all the more unlikely that North Korea would scrap its arms buildup and agree to the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula without guarantees that the United States will pull its forces out of South Korea.

L'Union/L'Ardennais points to one thin - it says is good about unpredictable leaders such as Trump and Kim.

They are also capable of the best holds the paper, explaining that maybe, they could help advance the course of peace in the Middle East and in the Korean Peninsula. This, is as Donald Trump embarks on an arm-twisting standoff with Teheran over its nuclear arms program while Kim Jong-Un looks ready to unplug his nuclear arsenal before coming to blows with the United States.

May be, this could end up resolving one of the world's oldest conflicts never imagined to happen in our life time writes le Républicain Lorrain.

For Sud-Ouest, perhaps the man branded as the "little rocket man by Donald Trump is on the verge of setting off a diplomatic bomb after his repeated nuclear tests.

And according to Nice Matin the world needs to give time for such a declaration of intentions and a summit of considerable historical and symbolic importance to deliver its results.

L'Eclair des Pyrénées for its part revisits President Emmanuel Macron's just-ended three-day official visit to the United States. It wonders if there are any grounds for him to voice satisfaction about his talks with Donald Trump.

According to the newspaper apart from the enthusiastic reception granted the French President during his speech in the US Congress, he will have to wait until the 12th of May when Trump announces his decision about the Iran Nuclear arms accord, before knowing whether he has become the flag-bearer of the new international order of multi-lateralism and free trade.

Today's Liberation has all you need to know about so-called ultra-radical right-wing groups giving French secret service agents sleepless nights.

The paper says police found out through their investigations that they some disparate, fragmented groups which probably planned armed attacks are gave up are not as many as widely feared. It claims that they constitute a minor threat to public security. However as Libé puts it lucidity remains the watchword of action by intelligence agents despite heightened vigilance for suspected groupings.