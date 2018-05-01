RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
France
France Press review

French press review 1 May 2018

By
media

Unions brace for May Day showdown with the government over President Emmanuel Macron's vast reform agenda.

It's May Day and the papers are betting on very tense marches by French workers across the country. This is in the wake the ongoing industrial action by railway workers opposed to a reform of the state-owned railway company the SNCF.

Commentators expect public workers, Air France staff, university students and pensioners to the swell the ranks to vent their anger over pay demands and a perceived drop in their purchasing power.

According to Le Parisien, the traditional May Day parade in Paris will be held under tight police surveillance. This follows calls by the hardline General Workers' Confederation for a massive demonstration of strength and solidarity by the unions when the marches gets underway from the Place de la Bastille to la Place d’Italie this afternoon.

As the publication explains the authorities are reportedly expecting trouble from anti-capitalists, fascists and other extremist groups which used Facebook to mobilize their members to come out in numbers promising President Emmanuel Macron and his world a "day in hell".

L'Humanité speaks to Philippe Martinez the feared leader of the powerful CGT Union. He appeals to everyone who cannot take part in the rolling three-month strike launched 27 days ago to come out and demonstrate this May Day.

According to the Communist daily, Martinez refuses to give up on his hopes for a unified parade despite the objection of a common march by the leftist Forces Ouvrières and the moderate CFDT.

L'Humanité reports that Martinez continued to denounce what he described as the government's attempt to force the SNCF reform down the throats of workers vowing to pursue the strike, after May Day whatever happens.

The Communist daily picked its front page caption from a Martinez quote. No government is capable of resisting a large movement of hard-toiling workers, he concluded.

Libération vents its frustrations at the rather complicated context under which this May Day parade will hold. The Unions have hardly been confronted like they are today by a government that ignores workers’ demands, treating them with contempt.

Le Monde dissects France's rail transport sector as the condition of the public SNCF transporter remains at the center of a standoff between President Macron's reformist government and angry striking unions.

Macron is seeking to revamp the giant with clay feet crippled by a debt burden of 46, 6 billion euros, with the deficit growing by 3 billion per year, according to the paper.

Le Monde observes with regret it has since become a two-speed industry. For more than half a century it explains while distances have experienced a dramatic reduction especially thanks to the fast-speed TGV locomotives , except the rail line linking Paris and Amiens which was slowed down in 1965.

However the publication explains that there has been a considerable reduction of the speed limit on most suburban lines since 1995 with the duration of links between 43 main cities brought down to four hours, except for the high-speed TGV trains serving international destinations.

That according to Le Monde is due to congestion at train stations and renovation of the railway network.

And finally, today's Le Figaro has a list of measures set to come into force starting this May. They include a 0.4 percent increase in natural gas prices and tougher conditions to keeping cars road-worthy, the paper claiming that the checklist will be just as selective as passing the Baccalaureat.

 
