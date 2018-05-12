French press review 12 May 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review Iraq Elections Uber Women's rights

French press review 12 May 2018

By
media

Who will win today's parliamentary elections in Iraq? How bad is the position of Iraqi women? What has President Emmanuel Macron got planned for his remaining four years at the helm? And would you get into a flying taxi?

Le Monde gives pride of place to Iraq as voters go to the polls there to elect a new parliament.

The head of the outgoing government, Haider al-Abadi, is tipped to retain his job as prime minister, based on his claim of most of the credit for defeating Islamic State (IS) jihadists and seeing off a Kurdish push for independence.

However, competition from within al-Abadi's Shia-Muslim community, the majority group dominating Iraqi politics, is likely to divide the vote and lead to complicated camel-trading before a government can be formed.

Whoever emerges as premier will face the mammoth task of rebuilding a country left shattered by the battle against IS and the preceding years of conflict.

Seats for women

Le Monde notes that there are 2,600 women among the 7,000 candidates for parliamentary seats but that the presence of women in the public domain is far from broadly accepted.

One quarter of the 329 seats in the Iraqi parliament have been reserved for women since 2005. But only 22 female candidates managed to win seats in the 2014 elections - 61 others had to be designated, having fallen short of the number of votes required to take seats outright.

She dreamt of wearing the white dress

Libération also looks at the position of women in Iraqi society. The left-leaning daily paints a far more sombre picture.

Libé says forced marriages, polygamy, disguised forms of prostitution and the absence of any real political representation have meant that the plight of Iraq's women has deteriorated since the American invasion in 2003.

The paper quotes Maryam, married at the age of 15 to a man 25 years her senior and himself already married with three children. Her family was paid the equivalent of 4,000 euros and Maryam became the slave of the first wife.

Asked why she accepted the deal, Maryam says "I dreamt of wearing the white dress like they do in the television series. I knew nothing about the rest."

Since she refused to continue to be the household slave, she has been repudiated and sent back to her family. She is now 16 years old.

The so called Jaafari law allows Iraq's Shia majority to marry children as young as nine. Five percent of Iraqi girls are married before the age of 15, one-quarter of them before they are 18. Sixty percent of marriages end in divorce.

One year over for President Macron, four more to go

Right-wing Le Figaro looks at what President Emmanuel Macron has planned for the rest of his five-year mandate.

There is going to be no shortage of reforms. The plan is to keep up the pace of change to ensure that the effort for reform does not lose impetus.

One member of the presidential team says that, if the present speed is maintained, Macron will run out of things to reform by mid-mandate and will be forced to think of new things to change.

Others, perhaps slightly more pragmatic, are inclined to suggest that time and energy will be needed to evaluate and fine tune projects already begun. That, for example, has already been done with the universal social contribution, with 100,000 pensioners getting off the hook because their incomes were only a few euros over the limit for the charge.

Economic reform is seen as a starting point. Now the government can turn to the more complicated business of social reform - culture, religion in general, Islam in particular.

But, before any of that, the Macron government has to get over its first electoral obstacle, next year's European elections.

Given that the French president has built his political identity on the basis of a European regeneration, nothing less than a resounding victory will do. Le Figaro admits that Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the right-wing Republicans, has done a lot to help Macron realise that crucial landslide by scaring the liberal and pro-European right away from the conservative ranks.

Uber promises flying taxis within a decade

Le Monde reports that the bosses of the online taxi service Uber are convinced that there will be flying taxi over several cities within the next 10 years.

This was revealed at a Los Angeles conference on the future of urban transport this week.

The gizmos, a cross between drones and helicopters, will carry four passengers at a speed somewhere between 240 and 320 kilometres per hour. Specially built "vertiports" will be capable of accommodating several hundred take-offs and landings every hour.

One fears that crashes will be spectacular and terribly fatal.

Uber plans to launch the first commercial service in 2023, probably in the United States.

It is perhaps worth reminding ourselves that the still earthbound Uber lost nearly four billion euros last year.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.