French police launch new clampdown on protest camp near Nantes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
'Yiddish Glory' album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish WWII songs
18 forgotten Yiddish songs have been brought to life on the album Yiddish Glory
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    'Yiddish Glory' album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish …
  • media
    International report
    Ahmed begins public consultations on Ethiopia’s future: Ethiopia …
  • media
    International report
    What Abiy Ahmed means for Ethiopia’s Oromo people: Ethiopia Pt. …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bringing Middle Eastern food to the heart of Paris
  • media
    International report
    10th anniversary of Polish WWII nurse Irena Sendler's death
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Notre-Dame-des-Landes Protests France

French police launch new clampdown on protest camp near Nantes

By
media A protester faces French riot gendarmes, during a second eviction of environmental protesters from the area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes. Fred Tanneau/AFP

More than 1,500 French riot police launched on Thursday a second operation to clear protesters who have been squatting on the site of a planned new airport for a decade.

An initial operation last month to clear the demonstrators from Notre-Dames-des-Landes in western France prompted days of furious clashes between the two sides in clouds of tear gas.

The government had vowed to clear the rural camp, which activists bill as a utopian leftist farming community, after scrapping plans for the airport in January.

Thursday's operation targeted around a dozen makeshift shelters still left after police began demolishing them last month.

AFP news agency journalists on the scene said they could hear tear gas canisters being thrown and a helicopter whirring overhead after the operation began at 6.00 am (0400 GMT).

From the police perimeter, several of the protesters' barricades could be seen to be on fire as activists lobbed molotov cocktails from a field in the direction of the police.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said none of the shelters being destroyed was part of a bid by protesters to register their agricultural projects with the authorities.

"Their occupants refuse all discussion and reject the idea of occupying the land in a legal fashion," he said in a statement.

"This situation is not acceptable under the rule of law, no more than the climate of insecurity, acts of vandalism and obstruction still seen on the site over recent weeks."

Richard Lizurey, head of the French gendarmerie, said 19 units of the military police force had been mobilised, involving 1,500 to 1,700 officers.

Camp residents have filed around 15 applications to authorise farming projects they have been running on the massive squat, including livestock and beekeeping.

Activists first began occupying the farmland near the city of Nantes in 2008 in protest at the airport plan, and it had since grown into a sprawling 1,600-hectare settlement.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.