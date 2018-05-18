RFI in 15 languages

 

'Yiddish Glory' album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish WWII songs
18 forgotten Yiddish songs have been brought to life on the album Yiddish Glory
 
France
Terrorism Security

Authorities thwarted French terror attack – minister

By
media French Minister of Interior Gerard Collomb (C-L) and his Algerian counterpart Noureddine Bedoui (C) stand outside after chairing a meeting in Algiers on March 15, 2018. RYAD KRAMDI / AFP

France's interior minister says authorities have thwarted a possible attack using ricin or explosives and arrested two brothers.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb told BFM television Friday that authorities were tracking extremist activity on social networks and identified two young men "preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin."

He said the young men were of Egyptian origin but didn't indicate their nationality or provide other details about where or when they were arrested. He said the men notably had tutorials on how to make poison using ricin.

No other information was immediately released.

