Morocco's history of tolerance
 
France
French press review 19 May 2018

Is Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" commercial brutality towards rivals and friends working for the US economy? And new figures paint stark realities of poverty in the Parisian suburb of Saint Denis.

We begin with Le Figaro's insight about the American economy as President Donald Trump's latest moves left the United States and China, the globe's two largest economic powers on the brink of a trade war, complete with tit-for-tat sanctions.

The paper reports that during talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday Trump threatened to hit China with tariffs on up to127 billion euros of imports, prompting Beijing to threaten US agricultural exports. This is, as he tried to fulfil a campaign promise to make a "deal" that better benefits the United States.

While the measures are hurting the largely Republican-voting farm electorate, six months away from crucial legislative elections in November, Le Figaro claims that Trump's much criticized tax policies, commercial brutality contrast with an excellent economic outlook posted by the economy. It is reportedly marked by a forecast GDP growth rate of 2.7 percent as well as an unemployment rate expected to drop to 3.8 percent by the end of the year.

According to Le Figaro, Trump's economic doctrine inspired by the 1987 best seller The Art of the Deal " which he wrote with journalist Tony Schwartz, which consists of exercising maximum threats on his adversaries as well as partners may be paying off after all, to the pleasure of his electorate.

 

And talking about economic figures, the latest Le Monde presents the bleak economic picture of the Parisian neighborhood of Saint Denis, which falls under the unheralded so-called “9-3” administrative Department.The paper reports that apart from being out of Republican norms, Saint Denis' unemployment rate stands at 12.7 percent, 3 points above the national average and and four points higher that jobless figures in the Ile de France region.

According to Le Monde, the stark realities in Saint Denis are reflected by average monthly wages of 1,300 euros which are 300 euros short of the national average and 500 euros less than salaries paid in the Parisian region. The evening publication also confirms more shocking statistics reflecting the fracture: a poverty rate of 28 percent which is double that of metropolitan France with a number of single parents higher than elsewhere in the country.

 

Several papers react to what is being perceived as a major discord in President Emmanuel Macron's government after Interior Minister Gerard Collomb expressed reservations about a cabinet decision to lower the speed limit on secondary roads to 80 kms per hour, down from 90 kms in the past. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe wasted no time to remind the long time Mayor of Lyon of his obligations to respect cabinet decisions.

But La Voix du Nord says Monsieur Collomb is not alone in questioning the rational of the measure, which in its point of view, would cause some collateral damage in the ballot box during European and council elections in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Le Républicain lorrain argues that while experiments show the efficiency of speed limitations, the administration's vertical approach to governance without due consultations is becoming unbearable to ordinary citizens.

More so, as it explains because the directive will have implications on fuel prices and infuriate people already exasperated by the growing territorial fracture between urban dwellers to whom time is money and the rest of the country which should never be in a hurry.

 
