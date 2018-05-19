RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Cannes 2018 Japan

Japanese film ‘Shoplifters’ wins Palme d’Or award at Cannes

By
media Director Hirokazu Kore-eda with the Palme d'Or award which his film 'Shoplifters' won at the 2018 Cannes film festival. Standing next to him is Cate Blanchett, Jury President of this year's event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Japanese film ‘Shoplifters’ won the top Palme d’Or prize in this year’s Cannes film festival. The film, which is a story of a family of small-time crooks who take in a child they find on the street, is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

‘BlacKkKlansman’ won the runner up Grand Prix award. Spike Lee, who directed the film about a black police man who infiltrates the racist Klu Klux Klan said he accepted the award “on behalf of the People's Republic of Brooklyn, New York.”

Poland’s Pawel Pawlikowski won the best director award for his love story ‘Cold War’. Pawlikowski, who won an Oscar for ‘Ida’ in 2013, said the award was a “rare piece of good news these days” for Poland.

Marcello Fonte of Italy won best actor for his portrayal of a hapless cocaine-dealing dog groomer who faces down a thug in Matteo Garrone’s ‘Dogman’.

Garrone cast the little-known actor from southern Italy because of his big smile and sunken cheeks, which he said gave him the air of “a modern-day Buster Keaton”.

Samal Yeslyamova won the best actress award for portraying the role of a jobless single mother from post-Soviet Central Asia adrift in Moscow in Sergey Dvortsevoy’s ‘Ayka’.

The 33-year-old Kazakh actress, who also starred in Dvortsevoy's acclaimed debut film ‘Tulpan’, was praised by the Hollywood Reporter for her “intense, committed performance.”

- with AFP

