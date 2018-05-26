French press review 26 May 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Iranian women go online to protest forced hijab
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What now for Arsenal as Emery takes charge?
  • media
    International report
    Bananas help create Cameroon's first biodegradable sanitary napkins
  • media
    World music matters
    Etenesh Wassié: the blueswoman and 'hurricaine' from Addis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 26 May 2018

By
media

French unions promise day of rage on Saturday against President Macron's policies.

The commentators all look forward to a massive turnout in the streets of Paris and around the country this Saturday. This is, as the staunchest of President Emmanuel Macron's opponents vent their anger against his so-called revamp the French society.

Le Parisien says it expects tens of thousands of protesters to attend the "great Macron party" organised across 80 cities by some 60 trade unions, political parties and associations.

 

According to L'Humanité it promises to be a popular tidal wave complete with workers, students, unionists and railway workers. The Communist newspaper urges them to hit very hard in order to force Macron to hear their message.

"Purchasing power: that's what the French want" headlines today's Le Parisien in a headline which is bound to be interpreted as an appeal to get the people out.

Le Républicain Lorrain claims that protest call is motivated by a catalogue of grievances with which every French citizen identifies with -- consumers against austerity, women against sexism, freshmen against the government's new selection rules for admission into the university and workers against the rolling back of social rights.

According to La Voix du Nord, France Unbowed party party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon deserves being credited for the successful mobilisation for today's protest and for the crystallisation of social anger by leftist forces against the government's so-called "new utopia".

For Libération says it's mind bogging to see Mélenchon and his party become the rallying point for progressive forces obviously shedding a tear over the Socialist party's disappearance from the radar screens.

It's worth noting that the Parti Socialiste of newly elected First Secretary Olivier Faure is not taking part in today's anti-government protests. Libé regrets that it is only Melenchon who now has the ability to speak with authority about the values of the left.

But it is quick to underline that they Mélenchon doesn't have the mandate to represent the various political groupings struggling to be heard under a progressive playing field

 

Le Figaro reacts angrily to the French government's decision to take on 35 billion euros of the SNCF’s debts standing at 47 billion euros. The conservative daily says the offer made by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe during talks with the unions on Friday, appeared to improve the chances of ending the rolling strikes staged by the company's workers for nearly two months.

Absorbing the debt has been one of the unions’ key demands.

"That's a huge amount of tax-payers’ money they are about take out from the public treasury to rescue the SNCF from a financial disaster", observes Le Figaro. The publication claims that the offer surely puts the unions in front of their responsibilities. According to Le Figaro, they will have no choice but to accept it to make the state-owned rail transporter more competitive.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.