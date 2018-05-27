French weekly magazines review 27 May 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Press freedom opens up in Malaysia, racial diversity stalls in …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Iranian women go online to protest forced hijab
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What now for Arsenal as Emery takes charge?
  • media
    International report
    Bananas help create Cameroon's first biodegradable sanitary napkins
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French press review Press review

French weekly magazines review 27 May 2018

By
media French weekly magazines DR

President Macron comes under fire for shelving a Marshall Plan for the French suburbs. An hijab-wearing unionist fuels an angry debate about an ideological drift in the French left. And is President Erdogan of Turkey becoming a new Adolf Hitler?

Le Canard Enchaîné, criticises President Emmanuel Macron's very strange decision to shelve a report he personally ordered to address hopeless conditions in the French suburbs.

The ambitious action plan drawn up by former urban affairs Minister Jean-Louis Borloo, laid out housing, security and youth empowerment,as the key pillars of public action to improve living conditions in the "Banlieues".

Le Canard believes Macron's original enthusiasm may finally have been dented by the 48 billion euros Monsieur Borloo budgeted to implement it.

According to the satirical weekly what was likely to be all the most irritating to Borloo is Macron's suggestion that the 19-point master plan authored by two white males was not going to work in the predominantly migrant neighborhoods.

The magazine says after giving up like he did, Macron will at least understand now why he is branded as the President of the cities and the rich.

Le Canard Enchâiné underlines an element of bad luck for President Macron, the fact that he decided to abandon the neighborhoods plan on the day state workers and the unions took to the streets to protest his government's policies.

 

Another issue which got French tongues wagging this week is the continuing controversy about a French student union leader who appeared in a documentary talking about student protests against the French president's educational reforms, while wearing a Muslim headscarf.

The hijab as it is called is banned in French schools and some other public buildings since 2004 but remains legal in universities.

The 19 year-old Maryam Pougetoux, who is Muslim and the president of the student union at Paris's Sorbonne University, first came under attack by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb who branded her dress as a provocation while Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa called it a promotion of political Islam.

Marianne argues that while Pougetoux has the right to wear the Hijab, making her the spokesperson of the UNEF student's union shows the extent of the ideological drift taking place in the French left. The magazine recalls that the students' union was once affiliated to the Socialist party until it claimed its independence.

According to Marianne, UNEF unexpectedly turned the corner of communitarianism which has not only compelled it to justify the wearing of the Muslim headscarf by one of its leaders but also why white students are barred from attending its internal meetings.

 

"You can't judge a book by its cover", argues the New Observer l’Obs. The left-leaning magazine goes on to denounce what it describes as the use of a piece of cloth to give judgment on substantive issues.

The weekly wonders for how long the French will continue to tolerate the wild fury of arsonists throwing oil on explosive topics such as Islam.

According to l'Obs people need to understand that social peace and the circular state are in danger every time someone goes screaming on top of his voice after running into women wearing the Islamic veil or a Burkini.

 

Talking about the changing times in France, l'Express looks back at five years of same sex marriages in the country. The very conservative weekly claims that the apocalypse many had feared after the passing of the so-called Taubira Marriage for All laws in April 2013 has not occurred.

Furthermore, l'Express says that figures published by the National Statistics agency INSEE show that only some 39,000 same sex couples tied the knot during the past five years.

That represents only 3, 5 percent of all marriages contracted in France.  L'Express says the vast majority of gay couples saying their vows live in Paris and in the north of France.

 

This week's Le Point investigates the crazy designs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in power for 15 years and seeking another term in the June 24 Presidential elections.

The magazine says the autocratic regime and military adventurism in Syria and special friendship with Algeria remain a source of great concern to Europe.

Le Point argues that while it may sound obscene to compare him with Hitler, Erdogan's nostalgia for the Ottoman Empire and dreams of grandeur and cultural expansionism make him look like the Führer in 1933.

As the weekly points out, nothing spells his ruthless designs than the looting, rape ethnic cleansing and Nazi salute by his forces in the village of Afrine captured from the Kurds in Syria.

Nicolas Heras a researcher at the Center for a New American Security explains to Le Point how Turkish forces are engaged in a "demographic remodeling" of the 200,000 inhabitants of the Kurdish town -- an operation he describes as a "middle finger" pointed at Syria’s Kurdish population.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.