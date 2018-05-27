RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Auction France Wine

Vintage French wine fetches record price at auction

By
media In this file photo taken on May 22, 2018 a man shows a "Vin Jaune" wine bottle from 1774, in Arbois eastern France. A bottle of Jura wine dating back to 1774 sold Saturday for a record 103,700 euros at an auction in eastern France. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP

A bottle of wine, dating back to 1774, was sold for 103,700 euros at an auction in Eastern France. Two other bottles of the same vintage fetched 76,250 euros and 73,200 euros at the same auction.

The three bottles contain the Vin Jaune (yellow wine) produced by the 18th century winemaker Anatoile Vercel.

The 870 ml capacity bottles have been preserved for more than 200 years by Vercel’s descendants in a buried and vaulted cellar of Arbois, the capital of the Jura wine region in eastern France. The three bottles were removed on Tuesday for the auction.

“I did not think that the bottles would sell for so much. The last record set in 2011, was 57,000 euros,” said auctioneer Brigitte Fénaux from theJura Encheres auction house.

The buyers are “Canadians and someone who bought for Americans who have ties in France,” she said.

In 1994, a tasting panel of 24 wine professionals rated the wine a 9.4 out of 10, offering notes such as “walnuts, spices, curry, cinnamon, vanilla and dried fruits.”

Two bottles of the same vintage were already sold in 2011 in Arbois for 57,000 euros and in 2012 in Geneva for 38,300 euros.

About 50 bidders took part in the auction.

- with AFP

