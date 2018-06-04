French press review 4 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French press review 4 June 2018

By
media

President Macron moves into full gear as the opposition's attempt to wreck his reform agenda runs out of steam.

The narrow escape from capital punishment by French jihadist mother Melina Boughedir draws  reactions from some of today's papers. This after the mother of four was sentenced to 20 years in prison by an Iraqi court for belonging to the Islamic State group which she deniesq, a charge she denies.

Boughedir told the Iraqi court that she was drawn into the Caliphate by her jihadi husband. But as Le Parisien reports, her case is the subject of a controversy raging in France where her lawyers accused authorities in Paris of "interference" to prevent her returning to France.

According to the newspaper and with her three other children are now back in France, Boughedir's case may have been influenced by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's remarks on French television that she was a a terrorist who fought Iraq.

Sud-Ouest describes the verdict as the legitimate consequence of the decision Melina Boughedir made adding that the general feeling the French people would have about her choices would be more severe.

According to le Courrier Picard, the fate of French citizens who flocked to Irak and Syria to join the self-declared Islamic State "caliphate" has not stopped fanning a passionate debate.

From the paper's point of view, the life sentence handed down to the mother of four in Baghdad is just one of the example. For the regional publication, France and her government will have to re-open the files of such detainees.

This, simply because the Iraqis and the Kurds are unlikely to remain as "prison wardens" for western democracies. As le Courrier Picard puts it, they don't have the means of investigating the role played by every suspected Jihadist.

Furthermore it argues that even if the said French jihadists spat on the country and spilled French blood, it is France's responsibility to deal with them directly, instead of Paris outsourcing its judiciary responsibilities.

With less than a year away from the 2019 European elections, Le Figaro warns President Emmanuel Macron to expect his most painful headache yet, the conservative daily pointing to considering assesses the political stakes facing the French President in the light of the European political context complicating the ambitions of the presidential majority.

Macron seems to be falling in a booby trap he himself set, argues Le Figaro. As the paper puts it, he didn't just presented himself as the herald of pro-European progressives, at a time of populism is gaining ground in the sub continent.

For the newspaper, Macron's giant projects such as a Eurozone cabinet and parliament and budget, EU levies on the so-called “Gafa” giants of the Internet, and a common EU intervention force by 2020, all proposed at this moment of Brexit do not generate the enthusiasm expected.

As le Figaro observes, Monsieur Macron should be extremely worried at the cold reception his plans have received from France's European partners,including the German Chancellor Angela Merkel who will not buy the French President's offer.

According to Le Figaro, the difficulties Macron faces in completing the political recomposition of France lie right in the heart of the civil uprising sweeping through Europe, the cold anger far from being the cause of their misfortune but the symptoms of their defiance of Europe.

In the newspaper's opinion, the single response to the European malaise fanned by migratory crisis, commercial wars, cultural insecurity, the economic slump, lies in the art of politics. In order to put an end to the downgrade of Europe into a mere economic province will take Machiavelli and Churchill standing a leaders of the party lists.

With regard to the worrying issue of Europe's economic status, La Croix launches a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump who it accuses of bringing down one facet of the transatlantic relationship. This as his administration started enforcing 25 percent tariffs on European steel imports and 10 percent of on aluminum from Europe.

The Catholic daily points out that while it was wise for the Europeans to exercise act caution it is in the long term interest of the Europeans to vigorously defend an international system based on negotiations and not to allow themselves to be dwarfed by Trump's sovereignist and unilateral designs.

SNCF striker runs out of steam, students protests running out of breathe, disappointing demos, are there any tactics to adopt in order to revive street action against bulldozer Macron? These are questions Libération poses in its front page of today's issue as mobilization by President Macron's opponents slows down.

The left-leaning weekly claims that after his reform of the labour code, the government is about to speed up is revamp of French society with the launch of its second major battle against the opposition --the reform of the state-owned SNCF railway transporter with the vote in parliament scheduled in June.

According to Libé, with public opinion now clearly on the government's side, Macron's administration is about to launch two more fronts, reform of the pension scheme and the social welfare program.

In Libération's point of view the score now is "Macron 2, Mélenchon 0. The publication claims that with a certain degree of honesty, the leader of Indignant France, who conceded a first defeat after the failed mobilization against the so-called Pénicaud labour laws is about to face humiliation come summer.

This is after his failure to mobilize a "human tide” of unions, political parties and associations against President Macron's agenda to revamp the country. According to Libé, to say the least, Jean-Luc Mélenchon's record as leader of the opposition and the trade union movement is deeply disappointing.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.