Macron's reform drive pushing MPs to bring of exhaustion

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French politics Parliament Salaries Workers

Macron's reform drive pushing MPs to bring of exhaustion

By
media Members of Parliament attend a session of questions to the government at the French National Assembly, in Paris, on May 29, 2018. Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

France may be famed for its 35-hour working week, but in parliament the marathon debates and 1am votes prompted by President Emmanuel Macron's reform drive have MPs on the brink of burnout.

The lawmakers are complaining that the mountain of legislation put forward by Macron - a former investment banker more used to 80-hour weeks -- is forcing them into overdrive, and that quantity does necessarily spell quality.

From tax, education and housing reforms to a shake-up of labour laws and the railways, the 40-year-old centrist has been determined to hit the ground running since his stunning victory last year at the head of a new party.

He himself survives on a few hours sleep a night, determined to strike early in his term with a barrage of reform.

The bills have come at a frantic pace: coming hot on the heels of a new immigration bill and a reform of French railways are bills on professional training, unemployment insurance and the justice system.

His government readily acknowledges the hectic pace it has set for itself.

"There will be no let-up," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said last year.

"France has nothing to fear from this change, but everything to lose from the status quo."

'We can't make good laws'

If tired MPs are feeling the strain, and complaining that his rush to legislate is stifling debate, Macron's reformist zeal has at least found fans at the International Monetary Fund.

"Over the last year, France has made impressive progress," the Washington-based lender said in an annual review on Monday.

"With this ambitious pace of reforms France has now become a reform leader in Europe."

But on the benches of parliament, the cracks are starting to show.

Parliament speaker Francois de Rugy, a Macron ally, took issue with the pace on Tuesday.

"In recent weeks we have sat for eighty hours per week. We have sat for the last 17 days consecutively," he said.

"This is not how a parliament normally functions. It is not allowing us to really carry out legislative work, to make good laws."

His doubts followed a row with MPs from the far-left France Unbowed party, who accused him of trying to "sabotage" parliament with days of gruelling debate over more than 2,000 amendments to a farm bill.

MP Francois Ruffin accused de Rugy of presiding over parliament like "an undertaker over a body".

"For this agriculture bill, which was set to be a marathon one, de Rugy could have blocked off two weeks. But no, we had to go quickly, on the double," he complained on his blog.

Exodus from PM's office

Other opposition parties have also expressed frustration.

"We're not trying to tug on the heartstrings," said Christian Jacob, head of the rightwing Republicans' parliamentary contingent, but "this is not a good way of legislating."

Parliamentary staff have also complained the workload could be taking a toll on their health -- not just because of the long hours, but the worry that their haste could lead to bad laws.

"Unpredictable schedules may be part of the job, but working at the weekend should not become the norm," the Association of French Parliamentary Staff warned.

Fatigue has also reached the prime minister's office, where at least 14 secretaries and four advisors have reportedly left their posts in a year.

Asked about the exodus, Philippe said he was looking for "total commitment".

Christophe Castaner, the head of Macron's party and minister in charge of parliamentary relations, shrugged off the concerns.

"There is a time for action which means moving fast," he said.

He also assured lawmakers that, unlike last year, they would not be asked to work in August -- a sacred holiday month for many French citizens, ideally spent by the beach or in the countryside.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.