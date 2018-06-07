Two more die in French storms

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Weather Storm Rain

Two more die in French storms

By
media A motorist drives his car through water during a storm in Burnhaupt-le-Haut, eastern France, on June 4, 2018. Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Two people were killed on Wednesday in a fresh round of powerful rainstorms that have damaged homes, destroyed vineyards and flooded roads across France over the last fortnight.

The deaths bring the toll from the record storms to three in the past two days. A 37-year-old man was found drowned in his car in northern France on Tuesday.

On Wednesday a woman in her nineties died in Montmorillon, a town in central-western France, probably suffering a heart attack while trying to mop up the water in her flooded home.

Meanwhile the body of a woman in her eighties was found in a river in the Lot-et-Garonne region of southern France where heavy rain had fallen overnight, police said.

The French weather service Meteo France said Wednesday that the risk of storms remained high over most of the country.

Over the past 12 days rescue services have been in action 7,900 times across France, according to the interior ministry.

On May 26 a six-year-old girl fell to her death from the branches of a tree during a fierce storm.

The series of thunderstorms have unleashed record amounts of rain in some areas.

Meteo France on Tuesday estimated the number of lightning strikes in May at 182,000 nationwide, almost double the record figure for the same month previously set in 2009.

The small town of Morlaix in northwestern Brittany was still counting the cost after being submerged on Sunday night when an estimated month's worth of rain fell within half an hour.

Heavy rain, lightning and sometimes hail have hit wine-growing areas in the Bordeaux, Cognac and Champagne regions over recent weeks, causing major damage to crops.

Storms have also disrupted play at the Roland Garros tennis tournament in Paris and has made conditions tough for professional cyclists in the Criterium du Dauphine race under way in southeastern France.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.