Sochi gears up for Portugal, Spain clash of football titans

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, opening film at Champs-Elysées Film Festival. Nicole Kidman is a senior punk initiating a girl from outerspace (Elle Fanning), a fellow punk’s (Alex Sharp) object of desire.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    Culture in France
    What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    International report
    The grim plight of Mombasa street kids
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
World Cup 2018 Spain Portugal

Sochi gears up for Portugal, Spain clash of football titans

By
media Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2018 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Spain and Portugal meet on Friday in Sochi for one of the most anticipated early highlights of the 2018 World Cup.

The Spanish team had been tipped as one of the favourites to win the trophy after a two year unbeaten run under coach Julen Lopetegui.

But those predictions were left in tatters on Wednesday after the Spanish FA sacked him for taking the manager’s post at Real Madrid.

Former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro has taken over. But there are huge question marks over his suitability. The 50-year-old former Spain international has only one season's managerial experience in the Spanish second division with Real Oviedo.

Spain captain, Sergio Ramos, said: “There is nobody better than Fernando. He was a great player and has known us for a long time."

According to the Spanish FA, Real's appointment of Lopetegui could have opened up Spanish football's eternal faultline between the squad's Madrid and Barcelona-based players.

Ramos, who also skippers Real Madrid, insisted the dismissal had not upset any relationships. "There are no cracks,” he added. “We are all individuals and we all think differently, but the collective idea is the same - we are here to go for the World Cup," he said.

Hierro, himself a former Real Madrid captain, said the national team did not have time to feel sorry for itself. He added: "The objective is to fight for a World Cup. The players have been working towards this for two years. I've told them that we have a wonderful, exciting challenge and we can't let what has happened be an excuse to distract us from our dream."

Portugal have enjoyed a calmer prelude. The brouhaha, naturally, centres around Ronaldo. The Real Madrid star is the country’s record goalscorer with 81 strikes in a record 150 matches stretching back 14 years.

He captained the team to the 2016 European championships in France – Portugal’s first piece of international silverware.

A second bauble might be the perfect way to say goodbye.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.