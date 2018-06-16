French press review 16 June 2018

We begin with reactions to Friday's summit of the braves in Paris between President Emmanuel Macron and new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The two were at great pains to put on a united front after a bitter row this week over Rome's rejection of a rescue boat with hundreds of migrants rescued from the Libyan coast.

Le Parisien reports that the Paris meeting which was close to being called off after Macron accused the populist government in Italy of cynicism and irresponsibility finally ended with the French leader agreeing with Conte about the urgency for the European Union to set up asylum processing centers in Africa to prevent "voyages of death" by migrants across the Mediterranean.

This was on top of Giuseppe Conte demand for "profound" changes to the EU's asylum rules, in order to deal with the migrant burden on their port of entry to Europe which lies on the shoulders of mainly Italy and Greece.

Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace argues that even if the Italian position is shocking, it is now shared by the majority of European governments. As the newspaper explains a hardline approach to the issue is the order everywhere in the EU, carried by public opinion which has become more vocal on the controversial issue.

For Le Courrier Picard, it is clear to everyone now that the impetus to find a solution to the crisis finally came from Rome and Germany's Christian Social Union , sister to Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democratic Union party and not from elsewhere

Le Monde adds its voice to shades of opinion which have reacted to President Macron's remarks about the crazy amount of cash spent on social security which didn't help get poor people out of poverty.

The publication says shares the new vision of “social Macronism”, pursued by the French leader, as he asserts himself as an enemy of a bottomless social welfare cash-churning machine. According to the paper, what Macron has done is break conventional wisdom that the providence state has no limits, a position Le Monde says it will not hesitate to compliment.

Today's Le Figaro takes up the ravages of pornographic violence as the country stands by helplessly while its children are decimated by nihilism and illiteracy on the problem.

According to the conservative daily, due to a lack of ideas, police, judges, teachers and even counselling experts, doing the best they can but are all suffering from a breach of duty.

That it claims, is marked by a shortage of police officers, as well as deficiencies in the law which doesn't go far enough to protect children the immoral world, and cultural deficiencies which allow young people to build community-based groups outside French society.

Le Figaro also points to the collective failure of the French people who have allowed their values such respect for hierarchy and parental authority to be shattered without under the pretext of granting children's their rights and liberties.

And with France launching its World Cup campaign against Australia in today in Kazan, the sports daily l'Equipe says the quality-packed 'Les Bleus' are ready for what it expects to be "a breakfast".

Right-wing Le Figaro describes the match against the Aussies as first crucial test for the young talented stars while the regional L'Est républicain fantasizes about the constellation of stars in the team, the likes of Antoine Grietzman Barcelona dreams of wooing over the Camp Nou and whiz kid Kylian Mbappé, who has just turned 19.

L’Est Républicain names Paul Pogba, as the absolute artist of the French squad who it expects to be one of the stars of the Russian World Cup, if he manages to concentrate of his teammates instead of his hairdo.