Two French youths jailed for killing Chinese tailor

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
How can women's football attract more attention
The 2018 women's Champions League Final featured Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime Paris France

Two French youths jailed for killing Chinese tailor

By
media This file photo shows members of the Chinese commmunity in Paris wave flags and hold banners during a demonstration following the killing of Zhang Chaolin.. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Two French youths were jailed on Tuesday over a deadly attack on a Chinese tailor that sparked mass protests by the country's Asian community.

The pair, aged 17 and 19 at the time of the attack in August 2016, left Zhang Chaolin with fatal injuries when he fell while they were mugging him.

The older defendant was sentenced to 10 years in jail and the younger to four years with an additional year suspended for violent robbery leading to death.

The younger, who has already served two years behind bars awaiting trial, burst into tears upon hearing the verdict at a juvenile court near Paris.

Prosecutors had asked that the pair be jailed for 15 years and eight years respectively.

Zhang's death caused an outcry among Asians living in France, with thousands taking to the streets to protest what they called a rise in anti-Asian racism in poorer French communities.

The 49-year-old and a friend were on their way to a restaurant in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers when three teenagers crossed their path.

Zhang, who has two children, fell and hit his head on a wall after being kicked in the chest.

He died five days later in hospital, while his friend sustained minor injuries.

Lawyers for the victims’ families welcomed the ruling.

"It's important for the victims and for the other victims of similar crimes," said family lawyer Vincent Fillola.

"This will be a signal for people from the Chinese community and Asians in general," he added.

"The courts have acknowledged the violence that they suffer on a daily basis and saw this violence for what it was -- based on racist prejudice."

Marlene Viallet, lawyer for the accused, meanwhile blasted the verdict as "a poor application of the law".

The defence team had protested the lengthy jail terms demanded by the prosecution, saying there was no intention to murder and denying their clients were racist.

- AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.