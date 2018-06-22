Baron Empain, target of brutal 1978 kidnapping, dies aged 80

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo Rosa …
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Remembering those who died under Nazi Germany through memorial …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France

Baron Empain, target of brutal 1978 kidnapping, dies aged 80

By
media On 17 December, 1982 Baron Edouard-Jean Empain speaks to journalists after hearing the verdict in the trial of 8 people involved in his kidnapping in 1978, Paris criminal court. AFP

Leading Franco-Belgian industrialist Baron Edouard-Jean Empain, whose brutal kidnapping in France in 1978 made headlines, has died at the age of 80, a relative said.

Empain, who headed the Empain-Schneider group in the 1970s, died Wednesday in hospital in Pontoise, northwest of Paris, Diane Empain said on Facebook, confirming Belgian media reports.

"I would like to thank the intensive care unit and all the hospital staff of this unit," she said on her Facebook page.

An Empain-Schneider CEO from 1971-81, Empain was the grandson of Edouard Empain, ennobled by Belgium's King Leopold II, who built an industrial empire in the late 19th century. The company constructed the Congolese rail network and the Paris Metro.

The group was worth billions by the late 1970s, employing 150,000 people and comprising 300 firms.

Empain became famous after his abduction in broad daylight in front of his Paris apartment on 23 January, 1978. He was held hostage for 63 days, during which time he chained up in a hideaway in a Paris suburb and starved, beaten and tortured.

The case grabbed public attention particularly after the kidnappers sent one of his fingers along with a ransom demand for a colossal 80 million French francs.

A botched rendezvous to hand over the money turned into a two-day chase, with one of the kidnappers shot dead while another and two police officers were wounded.

The arrested kidnapper, Alain Caillol, then asked his accomplices to release Empain, who was later found wandering around Paris. He had lost 20 kilogrammes in weight.

Following his ordeal, Empain quickly withdrew from business, bitter that his kidnapping had not evoked sympathy on grounds that he had "disturbed" the establishment in France.

"I had plenty of friends who were willing to pay (the ransom), but since I did not have to come back, I did not have to pay," he said in 2014 in an interview with Belgian newspaper L'Echo.

He told the paper that at the time Belgium's King Baudouin was ready to pay for his release because of "what the Belgian crown owed the Empain family".

The king informed his company but it did not respond, according to Empain.

In 2012, Caillol told of the kidnapping in the book Lumière and said the abductors had "reverse Stockholm syndrome" towards their victim.

"I wanted to tell Mr Empain of the respect we had for him," Caillol told the AFP news agency.

"It's been bothering me for a long time, I did not want to die or him to die without telling him the truth," he said.

"I recently saw Mr Empain, it went well. He addressed me first, I couldn't do it.

"We talked about things... we shook hands," Caillol said.

During the kidnapping, the abductors discovered he was "a man of exceptional courage", according to Caillol.

"There was an inverted Stockholm syndrome, he dominated us morally, everyone saw in him the dream of what he wanted to be: handsome, rich, powerful, intelligent ..."

Empain's funeral will be held on 29 June at the church of Saint Georges de Bouffemont, just north of Paris, and will be buried in the local cemetery, Diane Empain said.

(with AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.