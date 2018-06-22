Macron hosts techno party at Élysée Palace

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo Rosa …
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Remembering those who died under Nazi Germany through memorial …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Culture Emmanuel Macron Music

Macron hosts techno party at Élysée Palace

By
media DJ Kiddy Smile and dancers play music during the 'Fete de la Musique', the music day celebration in the courtyard of the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris on June 2018. Christophe Petit Tesson, AFP

On Thursday, thousands of free musical events took place around France to celebrate the 37th edition of the French Musical Festival, an event that gathers up to 10 milion people. This year French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Parisians for an epic edition with a techno dance party inside the Elysee Palace courtyard.

Blue White and Red lights were flashing in the courtyard of the Elysée Palace and funky music was playing this Thursday night.

In a bold move, Emmanuel Macron decided to transform the usually silent presidential Palace into a dance floor.

The French president had invited trendy artists from the French electro scene including Kavinsky and Busy P to celebrate Music Day Festival.

On the same steps where the French head of state usually shakes hands with his international counterparts, turntables were installed.

Making a late appearance with his family, Macron shook hands with the guests and even executed a few dance steps.

A provocative tee-shirt

"June 21, with Brigitte we open the yard of the @ Elysee to music! Let’s share this moment together!” tweeted Emmanuel Macron on June 16 to invite the French public to this open event. More than 1,500 free tickets were quickly snapped up on a first come, first served basis by signing up on the Elysee website.

The migration crisis invited itself to the party as one of the evening DJ’s, Kiddy Smile wore a tee-shirt stating "Child of immigrants, black and faggot"

On his Facebook page, the musician stated earlier that day his opposition to the Asylum and Migration Law currently debated by the National Assembly. “ If this law was passed, I would not be here today” he said, adding he will donate his fee for the evening, 1500 euros, to an association supporting migrants.

Music Festival Day was created 37 years ago by former Minister of Culture Jack Lang and has since become France's biggest street music party.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.