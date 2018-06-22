Macron hosts techno party at Élysée Palace

On Thursday, thousands of free musical events took place around France to celebrate the 37th edition of the French Musical Festival, an event that gathers up to 10 milion people. This year French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Parisians for an epic edition with a techno dance party inside the Elysee Palace courtyard.

Blue White and Red lights were flashing in the courtyard of the Elysée Palace and funky music was playing this Thursday night.

In a bold move, Emmanuel Macron decided to transform the usually silent presidential Palace into a dance floor.

The French president had invited trendy artists from the French electro scene including Kavinsky and Busy P to celebrate Music Day Festival.

On the same steps where the French head of state usually shakes hands with his international counterparts, turntables were installed.

Making a late appearance with his family, Macron shook hands with the guests and even executed a few dance steps.

A provocative tee-shirt

"June 21, with Brigitte we open the yard of the @ Elysee to music! Let’s share this moment together!” tweeted Emmanuel Macron on June 16 to invite the French public to this open event. More than 1,500 free tickets were quickly snapped up on a first come, first served basis by signing up on the Elysee website.

The migration crisis invited itself to the party as one of the evening DJ’s, Kiddy Smile wore a tee-shirt stating "Child of immigrants, black and faggot"

On his Facebook page, the musician stated earlier that day his opposition to the Asylum and Migration Law currently debated by the National Assembly. “ If this law was passed, I would not be here today” he said, adding he will donate his fee for the evening, 1500 euros, to an association supporting migrants.

Music Festival Day was created 37 years ago by former Minister of Culture Jack Lang and has since become France's biggest street music party.