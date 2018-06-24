RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Weird and wonderful turtles
 
  RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 04h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 04h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 05h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 05h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h30 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h30 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 14h30 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 16h30 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
France
France Press review

French weekly magazines review 24 June 2018

By
media French weekly magazines DR

President Macron baffling remarks about crazy spending on social security return to haunt him

President Emmanuel Macron’s gaffe about the crazy amount of money spent on social welfare in France has landed back on his like a boomerang. That’s what left-leaning Marianne sets out to show in its cover story. The magazine says the Presidential discourse on poverty is an ideological dressing of a policy aimed at seducing his right-wing electorate.

As Marianne explains, social security works well costing just 1 percent of the French GDP and the French people support it , adding that there are areas where a crazy amount of public funds are being squandered which Macron isn’t shocked about. And it names some of them:   the annual wages of Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn standing at one million euros a year, after a government motivated 13 percent slashing of his pay package.

Marianne also mocks the President for allegedly spending close to half a million euros on new crockery for the Elysée Palace, which comes to confirm his royal lifestyle.

The left-leaning weekly summarizes its feelings about Macron’s free-spending with a Lessere cartoon, of the President sitting in his living room shortly after using the Presidential Falcon for a trip just 110 kms away.

The controversy over the government decree cutting the speed limit on secondary roads from 90 kms per hour to 80 continues to fuel passionate debates.  The New Observer l’Obs, says Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has vowed to see it through starting on July 1. The left leaning publication claims that as supporters and opponents of the measure clash even inside the cabinet Philippe dug in, reiterating that if saving lives will make him unpopular, then he doesn’t mind.

As US President Donald Trump remains determined to tear the world order written in 1945 into shreds, Le Point wonders if Europe will take advantage of the opportunity to reassert itself as a world player.

Pascal Lamy a former Director General of the World Trade Organization tells Le Point that by erecting commercial barriers and piling up his country’s debt burden, Trump is exposing the US economy to unmeasured risks, including that of the Eurozone.

Strove Talbott who served as President Clinton’s under Secretary of State says that in Donald Trump’s mind, the EU is nothing more than a weak institution which profits the United States an example being the question of military spending.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the big splash in this week’s New Observer l’Obs as voters go to the polls in an early election he called to extend his strangle hold on the country.

The magazine says the opportunist despot has become a threat to Europe two years after the abortive coup against his long rule – first as Prime Minister for over a decade and President since 2014.

According to l’Obs, the nationalist, Islamist, authoritarian and dangerous strategist has thrown all his opponents into prison and his country under his feet after surviving all the crisis played out in Europe.

Turkish author Ahmet Atlan; wrote to l’Obs from prison expressing confidence that the survival instinct of Turkish society will vote to end the repression going on under Erdogan’s rule.

After the breakdown of the Vélib public bicycle and electric car sharing systems Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is about to introduce a new so-called free foot service to get Parisians used to going about their businesses on foot.

It is with such sarcasm that Le Canard Enchaîné pokes fun at the city council’s decision to denounce the contracts it signed with the JC Decaux and Bollore Groups to get the systems operational.

According to the satirical weekly, ten years after launching the self-operated systems, the Mayor suddenly realized that the Velib and Autolib were too expensive to run – the deficit piled up having ran into the tune of 300 million euros.

So she decided to terminate the operator’s licenses worth 223 million euros which were due for extension by 2023 sooner than later. Le Canard says her chances of finding partners willing to make cheaper offers areclose to zero.

 

 
