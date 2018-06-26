French police clear dozens of migrants from Paris university

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living in Djabal …
Darfuri women fill their jerrycans at the water point in the John Garang section of Djabal refugee camp, Goz Beida
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    World music matters
    Susheela Raman: making Ghost Gamelan 'like sculpting metal'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Migration France

French police clear dozens of migrants from Paris university

By
media Migrants look on as they sit in their tent at a makeshift camp set under a bridge near Porte de la Villette, northern Paris on 20 April, 2018. Christophe Archambault/AFP

Police moved in on a Paris university early Tuesday to remove dozens of migrants and activists who had been living in the building since January, the latest move to clear out makeshift camps that regularly appear in the French capital.

Authorities said 194 people were taken to a gym to have their asylum applications processed, while an additional 160 "illegal occupants" were removed from the Paris-8 university in Seine-Saint-Denis, just north of the capital.

About 70 students and activists, alerted to the imminent operation, had slept on site and formed a human chain to try to keep out the police, who used tear gas to get inside.

The migrants, mainly from West Africa or Sudan and Eritrea, had been sleeping on the streets of Paris when pro-refugee activists invited them to occupy the university site in January.

Issa, who arrived at the site from Libya a month ago, told the AFP news agency he did not know exactly where he was going, but said he hoped to be allowed "to make his life" in France.

He and others had been having French classes while taking turns with cooking and cleaning duties and participating in a weekly general assembly -- translated into five languages.

In the spring they were joined by dozens of students protesting the government's plan to toughen admission requirements, part of months of university blockades across France.

Paris-8 chief Annick Allaigre said she asked security forces to intervene in order to repair an estimated 800,000 euros of damages on campus, and in response to cases of "violence" and theft.

About three dozen camps of closely packed tents have been cleared in the city over the past three years, underneath highway overpasses or elevated metro lines, or along the city's canals.

Some of the migrants have arrived in Paris from the northern port of Calais, where people have flocked for years hoping to stow away on trucks to Britain but where officials have vowed to prevent any new camp like the "Jungle", which was cleared in 2016.

Many are hoping for refugee status, but they may face expulsion under President Emmanuel Macron's tougher immigration laws, which speed up procedures to deport so-called "economic" migrants not considered at risk of persecution at home.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.